Wildcard Weather
Seattle is always a wildcard race of the season, due mostly to the constant threat of rain in the region this time of year. It doesn’t even really seem to matter if it’s in the forecast or not! The soft soil used in Seattle is especially prone to breaking down too, especially when it contains extra moisture. Look for the elements and soft dirt to play a role in how this weekend’s race plays out. -Aaron Hansel
Back On Rails
Chase Sexton may have had to deal with some pretty difficult circumstances at the last few rounds, but it sure didn’t show in Birmingham! The Red Bull KTM rider was in control all night, both of his motorcycle and the races, and he looked much more like the calculated assassin we know resides inside his Alpinestars. He also made up seven points on Cooper Webb and now trails him by just eight points heading into Seattle. If the Birmingham Sexton shows up in Seattle, Webb is going to have his hands full! -Hansel
- Supercross
SeattleSaturday, March 29
On the Gas
Malcolm Stewart has been very good this season, taking his first career 450SX win in Tampa, and having another epic night in Birmingham, where he took second overall in the Triple Crown format. Stewart has only been on the 450SX podium multiple times in a season once before, when he was on it three times in 2022. Will he snag another podium in Seattle to match his career highwater mark? -Hansel
Coming on Strong
Aaron Plessinger didn’t start the season with a bang, or even with any sort of noise, really. He even DNF’d the second and third rounds. But lately he’s been coming on pretty strong, and his season hit a high in Birmingham, where he was third overall. Plessinger is also extremely good in wet and rutty conditions, which makes Seattle, a round that’s known for nasty conditions, a perfect place for him to continue his forward progress. -Hansel
Danger Zone
By now you’ve heard Haiden Deegan was arrested last week for doing donuts in his Audi in a parking lot. What you think of Deegan's off-track behavior is your business—what we’re focusing on here is whether or not dealing with the aftermath of a small run-in with the law will affect his week leading into Seattle. Will the disruption have waves that hamper his focus in Seattle? He's already selling mugshot T-shirts so we're guessing he isn't too bothered. -Hansel
Shoulder Status
Julien Beaumer hasn’t quite been the same rider he was since dislocating his shoulder during qualifying practice in Arlington, and after holding the points lead, he now trails Deegan by 12 points. The good news for Beaumer is, he’s had two weeks since his last race to let his shoulder heal more. The bad news? Super rutty tracks aren’t the Arizona native’s strong point, and Seattle is notorious for getting wildly rutted. No matter which way it goes for Beaumer, Seattle is a pivotal round for the health of his championship quest. -Hansel
Sprayed Drenched with Pump
Cole Davies wasn’t high on the list of rider’s people thought would be winning races coming into 2025, but boy has that changed! The New Zealand native has been absolutely remarkable this year in winning individual Triple Crown races, qualifying fast, winning heat races, and challenging for wins. He’s gotten a pair of podiums, but so far that first win has eluded him. Will he finally light the torches in Seattle? -Hansel
Shoulder Status #2
Ken Roczen suffered an AC joint separation in his shoulder during the off weekend before Birmingham. There is no word on what degree the separation is, a first-degree separation would be painful but should still be able to ride through the pain, where riding through a third-degree separation would be quite the feat. Either way, Ken already rides with wrist braces on both of his arms due to prior injuries, so if anyone knows how to squeeze with his legs and keep going it's him. -Sarah Whitmore
Jo Show
After another weekend off, the Anaheim one winner, Jo Shimoda, has had another week of healing his broken fingers from round two in San Diego. Two weeks ago, he got a respectable sixth at the East/West Showdown. Are his fingers healed enough to land him back on the podium this weekend? -Whitmore
Schocker
Back at the Arlington Triple Crown, Coty Schock got the first podium of his career, finishing in second place behind Haiden Deegan. Can the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider do it again this weekend in Seattle? -Whitmore
Bonus: Smith Back!
After a brutal crash in the whoops at the Arlington Supercross, resulting in a punctured lung, four broken ribs, and a small laceration in his spleen, Jordon Smith is making his return to racing this weekend after getting cleared by doctors late this week. Smith earned Triumph the brand's first U.S./AMA Supercross win in Arizona in February and scored two other podiums before his injury. The North Carolina native had a forgettable night last year in Seattle, crashing out of a podium finish and going down a total of three times late in the 250SX main event. How will Smith do in his first race back after injury this go round in Seattle? -Mitch Kendra