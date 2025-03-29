On the Gas

Malcolm Stewart has been very good this season, taking his first career 450SX win in Tampa, and having another epic night in Birmingham, where he took second overall in the Triple Crown format. Stewart has only been on the 450SX podium multiple times in a season once before, when he was on it three times in 2022. Will he snag another podium in Seattle to match his career highwater mark? -Hansel

Coming on Strong

Aaron Plessinger didn’t start the season with a bang, or even with any sort of noise, really. He even DNF’d the second and third rounds. But lately he’s been coming on pretty strong, and his season hit a high in Birmingham, where he was third overall. Plessinger is also extremely good in wet and rutty conditions, which makes Seattle, a round that’s known for nasty conditions, a perfect place for him to continue his forward progress. -Hansel

Danger Zone

By now you’ve heard Haiden Deegan was arrested last week for doing donuts in his Audi in a parking lot. What you think of Deegan's off-track behavior is your business—what we’re focusing on here is whether or not dealing with the aftermath of a small run-in with the law will affect his week leading into Seattle. Will the disruption have waves that hamper his focus in Seattle? He's already selling mugshot T-shirts so we're guessing he isn't too bothered. -Hansel