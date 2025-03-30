Seattle Supercross Delivers More Wild Racing

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:
Seattle, Wash., (March 29, 2025) Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb delivered another gritty performance to nab his fourth win of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Webb grabbed the lead with less than a minute remaining on the race clock.
A packed house at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington witnessed unforgettable racing action during Round 11 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Battling down the final corner, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton finished right behind Webb to take the second-place spot. After a charge from back in the pack, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Aaron Plessinger racked up his third podium of the year with a third-place finish at Lumen Field. Seattle marked the return of the Western Divisional 250SX Class and Round 7 of that division; 17-year-old rookie Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cole Davies put in a nearly perfect ride to grab the first win of his career.
“I really wanted that one. Me and Kenny [Roczen] were going back and forth. Then Chase got both of us and yeah, it was time to go! I had to get there with Kenny, I got around him, and then it was game on. It was so gnarly. I wish people could get a POV of the track and the ruts and the lappers. That was one of the gnarliest tracks that I’ve ever ridden and that was an absolute slugfest, two of the best guys right now going for it. You had to ride that fine line. He had that rhythm [line] that was a lot faster but I just kept charging and couldn’t let him get two in a row, that’s for sure. I want to give it up to the good Lord. These fans were awesome all night, we could hear them over our bikes… Like I said, this is strictly business.” – Cooper Webb
“It was really tough. I rode my heart out, rode as good as I could. To be honest I feel like being in second was a little bit better position at the end. But yeah, Coop got me. I was like, ‘Aaargh! I’m going to try to get him back.’ I wasn’t able to do it. Overall the track was really gnarly, it was like a trail race out there. You just had to hit your marks, [do] nothing crazy, had to be smooth, and I think I did a pretty good job of that, but obviously came up a little short. It’s not over. We’ve got six rounds to go. I’m in a good spot, just going to keep clicking off good races and see where we end up.” – Chase Sexton (#4)
“I got probably my best jump [off the starting gate] all day, and coming into the first corner I guess I hit the brakes too quick, didn’t pull in the clutch, whatever, but I stalled the bike and for about 50 or 75 feet my bike was shut down. I was trying to bump start it, bump start it, then I smacked into Malcolm [Stewart]. I feel so bad because I probably ruined his race and he could’ve been up here with us. But it happens. I had to ride hard. It was not an easy track. It was crazy. The ruts here, they're not like any other ruts that form anywhere else. These get gnarly, these get like a sponge. It spits you up and it’s really wild. But that was a great ride. [Justin Cooper] went down and I got around him, but it was hard fought.” – Aaron Plessinger.
Seattle - 450SX Main EventMarch 29, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|21:06.103
|46.954
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:06.897
|0.794
|47.138
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:22.064
|15.167
|47.202
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Ken Roczen
|21:30.826
|8.763
|47.185
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|21:33.714
|2.888
|47.784
|Avignon, France
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|236
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|225
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|202
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|177
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|176
The 250SX Class delivered non-stop action. After some early back-and-forth exchanges for the lead, Cole Davies pulled clear and kept the drama behind him all the way to the checkered flag. The race delivered several intense battles that stretched for laps, including Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Garrett Marchbanks’ fight to claim second place. Points leader Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan recovered from an early crash to reach third place after thrilling battles with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Julien Beaumer, who earned fourth, and Team Honda HRC Progressive's Jo Shimoda who, crossed the checkered flag in fifth.
“It’s been a long journey. It’s a lot of work to get here. I can’t thank the people enough who helped me get here… I feel like this one’s been long overdue. I’m stoked to get this one done, and I needed that.” – Cole Davies, the second-ever New Zealander to win a Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX Main Event.
“[This podium finish] was definitely needed. It’s been a long time. These last couple months have been so rough, and you know you get pretty down in a hole. But tonight I was finally feeling good, I finally feel like I’m pretty close to 100% from my San Diego crash. It just feels great. I wish I would’ve gotten the win, but a second will do. I can’t thank the team enough for giving me another chance.” – Garrett Marchbanks, referring to his second stint on the Pro Circuit race team.
“On the first lap I tucked the front and I just – I made a wrong swing on bike set up. And that’s just how it goes. It’s racing and I’ll take the blame on that one. I crashed on the first lap and put myself in a bad position. I fought my way back up and made my way up to third. [regarding the post-race exchange], I just told him, ‘Don’t do that, Dude. It ain’t cool,’ and he obviously lit back but we’ll see what happens from here on out.” – Haiden Deegan, when asked about a heated conversation he and Beaumer had after the race; it was regarding a social media post about Deegan’s recent driving arrest.
“My race was all right. I got caught in lappers a little bit and made some mistakes, and that’s on me. To that situation [after the race], no worries...He’s got one coming for him in Philly.” – Julien Beaumer, when asked to give his comment on the post-race exchange.
Seattle - 250SX West Main EventMarch 29, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:07.596
|47.145
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|16:15.150
|7.554
|47.237
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:16.455
|1.305
|47.492
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|16:19.677
|3.223
|47.579
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|16:45.448
|25.771
|48.008
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|149
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|135
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|129
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|119
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|99