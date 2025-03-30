Seattle Supercross Delivers More Wild Racing

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Seattle, Wash., (March 29, 2025) Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb delivered another gritty performance to nab his fourth win of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Webb grabbed the lead with less than a minute remaining on the race clock.

A packed house at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington witnessed unforgettable racing action during Round 11 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Battling down the final corner, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton finished right behind Webb to take the second-place spot. After a charge from back in the pack, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Aaron Plessinger racked up his third podium of the year with a third-place finish at Lumen Field. Seattle marked the return of the Western Divisional 250SX Class and Round 7 of that division; 17-year-old rookie Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cole Davies put in a nearly perfect ride to grab the first win of his career.

First place | 450SX Class

“I really wanted that one. Me and Kenny [Roczen] were going back and forth. Then Chase got both of us and yeah, it was time to go! I had to get there with Kenny, I got around him, and then it was game on. It was so gnarly. I wish people could get a POV of the track and the ruts and the lappers. That was one of the gnarliest tracks that I’ve ever ridden and that was an absolute slugfest, two of the best guys right now going for it. You had to ride that fine line. He had that rhythm [line] that was a lot faster but I just kept charging and couldn’t let him get two in a row, that’s for sure. I want to give it up to the good Lord. These fans were awesome all night, we could hear them over our bikes… Like I said, this is strictly business.” – Cooper Webb