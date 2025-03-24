Rider Quotes

Tim Gajser: “It was a good day of racing for me. I felt really comfortable on the bike, even though the track was quite sketchy with deep ruts, bumps, and tricky acceleration points—it definitely wasn’t easy to ride. The start was really important, so I was glad to get out front early and take the lead quickly in Race 1. Lucas pushed hard at the beginning and then Romain closed in near the end, but I managed to stay in control. In the second race, I had a solid start, made some good early passes, found my lines, and built a gap that I could manage. Overall, I’m really happy with how I rode. Now I’m looking forward to Riola—we’ve spent a lot of time there and I really enjoy the track, so it should be a good weekend ahead.”

Romain Febvre: “I’m quite happy to finish second, especially after a tough weekend last time out. It’s a nice bounce back. With the rain, the track actually got better—it added some challenge and allowed us to make more of a difference out there. Yesterday it felt like a highway—really fast and too equal—but today was more technical, which suits me better. My starts weren’t great in either moto, and in the second one, I got hit off the start and almost went over the bars, which left me way back. I was around 18th at the top of the hill, so to come back and finish just 10 seconds off the lead, I’m really happy with how I rode. Now I need to fight with Tim (Gajser) as he is starting to get away, and I will try my best to be at the front for the next ones!”

Lucas Coenen: “I'm very happy with my first podium and to get that out of the way! The pace was high and the track demanded full concentration, at one point i thought, okay, i don't need to push more and let's get the podium. It’s all part of the process—learning, adapting, and building speed with each round. I want to be the best I possibly can and with these riders at the top you definitely need to switch on. I want to thank everybody around me as they work so hard in the last couple of weeks to get there. There’s still more to come from us this season.”

MX2

In a dry morning Warm-Up session, Benistant topped the timesheets to further build the excitement and expectation of his local fans, with De Wolf over two seconds back in second place, marginally quicker than his countryman on the Venrooy KTM, Cas Valk.

The action was intense in MX2 throughout both races, and Karlis Reisulis took a fighting Fox Holeshot Award for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, and managed to keep the lead for the first three laps as the hectic battle between Everts and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders Sacha Coenen, Laengenfelder, and Adamo raged on behind the Latvian!

Adamo survived an off-track excursion on the new part of the circuit that left him having to fight forward, so Everts emerged as the first to challenge Reisulis, with Laengenfelder, Adamo, and Coenen following in line astern soon after. Behind the orange army, De Wolf and Benistant had suffered less than ideal starts and were battling hard for sixth position. By the time they both caught and passed the young Latvian, the leading pack were too far up the circuit.

Rookies Valerio Lata of Honda HRC and Valk moved forward to claim seventh and eighth, as WZ Racing KTM’s Quentin Prugnières and the Monster Energy Triumph Racing machine of Camden McLellan just dropped Reisulis out of the top ten by the chequered flag.

Laengenfelder pressured Everts relentlessly and moved into the lead on lap nine, with Adamo also attacking the Belgian to take second on lap twelve. The Italian former Champ started to reel in the German, but Simon held on for a fine first win of the season, and the thirteenth of his career.

If race one was like an action-packed TV drama, then race two was a full-blown blockbuster movie! Like many great movies, it started with a bang! Sacha Coenen had only just enjoyed becoming the first rider, in either class, to claim a second Fox Holeshot Award of the year, before suffering his second massive crash of the weekend on the first downhill section. He once more bravely remounted and showed his toughness to salvage 14th position, but he has unfortunately dropped to sixth in the standings.