Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 10 (of 17) - Birmingham SX - Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
Supercross
Birmingham - 250SX EastMarch 22, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|3 - 3 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|1 - 2 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|2 - 5 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|9 - 1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|8 - 7 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|4 - 6 - 10
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|6 - 10 - 6
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|8
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|10 - 9 - 7
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Hardy Munoz
|Temuco, Chile
|7 - 11 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|11 - 8 - 9
|Triumph TF 250-X
Supercross
Birmingham - 450SXMarch 22, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|1 - 1 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|3 - 2 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|2 - 3 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|7 - 4 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|4 - 6 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|6 - 7 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|5 - 8 - 12
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|8 - 12 - 9
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|18 - 5 - 7
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
|10
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|10 - 10 - 11
|Beta 450 RX
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|99
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|89
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|86
|4
|
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|78
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|66
|7
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|62
|8
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|60
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|59
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|51
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|211
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|203
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|184
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|162
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|160
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|151
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|142
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|125
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|125
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|96
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 10 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|129
|25
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|117
|22
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|104
|20
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|102
|18
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|99
|17
|6
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|90
|16
|7
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|89
|15
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|86
|14
|9
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|13
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|79
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|211
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|203
|22
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|184
|20
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|162
|18
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|160
|17
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|151
|16
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|142
|15
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|125
|14
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|125
|13
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|96
|12
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 3 (of 20) - MXGP of Europe in St. Jean d'Angely, France
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|1 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|4
|Liam Everts
|3 - 5
|Husqvarna
|5
|Kay de Wolf
|6 - 4
|Husqvarna
|6
|Cas Valk
|8 - 6
|KTM
|7
|Sacha Coenen
|4 - 14
|KTM
|8
|Camden McLellan
|10 - 9
|Triumph
|9
|Mathis Valin
|13 - 8
|Kawasaki
|10
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|15 - 7
|Honda
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|3 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|4 - 7
|Ducati
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|6 - 6
|Kawasaki
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|11 - 4
|Fantic
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|10 - 5
|Yamaha
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|9 - 8
|Honda
|9
|Valentin Guillod
|7 - 11
|Yamaha
|10
|Jeremy Seewer
|13 - 10
|Ducati
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Liam Everts
|135
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|132
|2
|Kay de Wolf
|130
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|124
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|111
|7
|Sacha Coenen
|101
|5
|Cas Valk
|91
|8
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|74
|9
|Camden McLellan
|72
|10
|Valerio Lata
|65
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|167
|2
|Romain Febvre
|138
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|121
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|107
|5
|Lucas Coenen
|107
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|86
|6
|Mattia Guadagnini
|84
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|81
|9
|Ruben Fernandez
|77
|10
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|63
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 4 - Olde Mill Sprint Enduro in Charlotte Hall, Maryland
ROUND 4 OVERALL RESULTS
1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
2. Grant Davis (KTM)
3. Liam Draper (Yam)
4. Cody Barnes (Hon)
5. Jason Tino (Hsq)
6. Craig Delong (Hsq)
7. JoJo Cunningham (Hon)
8. Gavin Simon (Hsq)
9. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)
10. Cooper Jones (KTM)
Other Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 3 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|56
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|53
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|52
|4
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|43
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|43
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|40
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|40
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|37
|9
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|36
|10
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|35
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|78
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|67
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|62
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|59
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|53
|6
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|46
|7
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|38
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|37
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|36
|10
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|34
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|78
|2
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|57
|4
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|50
|5
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
|6
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|44
|7
|Easton Uplinger
|Reynoldsville, PA
|42
|8
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|41
|9
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|40
|10
|Jayson Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|18
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|78
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|67
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|66
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|62
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|42
|6
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|40
|7
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|40
|8
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|36
|9
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|36
|10
|Ava Silvestri
|Redwood City, CA
|27
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles