MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
Wake-Up Call

March 24, 2025, 8:30am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 10 (of 17) - Birmingham SX - Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX East

March 22, 2025
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 3 - 3 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 1 - 2 - 5 Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 2 - 5 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 9 - 1 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
5 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 8 - 7 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 4 - 6 - 10 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 6 - 10 - 6 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
8 Cullin Park Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 10 - 9 - 7 Honda CRF250R
9 Hardy Munoz Hardy Munoz Temuco, Chile Chile 7 - 11 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States 11 - 8 - 9 Triumph TF 250-X
Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) earned his sixth career 250SX win.
Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) earned his sixth career 250SX win.
Supercross

Birmingham - 450SX

March 22, 2025
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 1 - 1 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 3 - 2 - 3 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 2 - 3 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 7 - 4 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 4 - 6 - 4 Suzuki RM-Z450
6 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 6 - 7 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
7 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 5 - 8 - 12 Kawasaki KX450SR
8 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 8 - 12 - 9 Honda CRF450R
9 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 18 - 5 - 7 GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
10 Benny Bloss Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO United States 10 - 10 - 11 Beta 450 RX
Chase Sexton (KTM) picked ups his 12th career 450SX win.
Chase Sexton (KTM) picked ups his 12th career 450SX win.

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 99
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 89
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 86
4Max Anstie
Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 78
6Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 66
7Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 62
8Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 60
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 59
10Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 51
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 211
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 203
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 184
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 162
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 160
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 151
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 142
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 125
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 125
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 96
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 10 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 129 25
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 117 22
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 104 20
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 102 18
5Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 99 17
6Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 90 16
7R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 89 15
8Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 86 14
9Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 85 13
10Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 79 12
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 211 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 203 22
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 184 20
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 162 18
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 160 17
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 151 16
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 142 15
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 125 14
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 125 13
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 96 12
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 3 (of 20) - MXGP of Europe in St. Jean d'Angely, France

MXGP

MXGP of Europe (France) - MX2

March 23, 2025
St. Jean d'Angely
St. Jean d'Angely, France France
Rider Motos Bike
1 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 2 - 1 KTM
2 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 1 - 3 KTM
3 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 5 - 2 Yamaha
4 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 5 Husqvarna
5 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 6 - 4 Husqvarna
6 Cas Valk Cas Valk The Netherlands 8 - 6 KTM
7 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 4 - 14 KTM
8 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 10 - 9 Triumph
9 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France 13 - 8 Kawasaki
10 Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 15 - 7 Honda
Andrea Adamo (KTM)
Andrea Adamo (KTM)
MXGP

MXGP of Europe (France) - MXGP

March 23, 2025
St. Jean d'Angely
St. Jean d'Angely, France France
Rider Motos Bike
1 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 1 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 3 - 3 KTM
4 Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy 4 - 7 Ducati
5 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 6 - 6 Kawasaki
6 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 11 - 4 Fantic
7 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 10 - 5 Yamaha
8 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 9 - 8 Honda
9 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland 7 - 11 Yamaha
10 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 13 - 10 Ducati
Tim Gajser (Honda)
Tim Gajser (Honda)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Liam Everts Belgium 135
3Simon Längenfelder Germany 132
2Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 130
4Andrea Adamo Italy 124
6Thibault Benistant France 111
7Sacha Coenen Belgium 101
5Cas Valk The Netherlands 91
8Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 74
9Camden McLellan South Africa 72
10Valerio Lata Italy 65
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 167
2Romain Febvre France 138
4Maxime Renaux France 121
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 107
5Lucas Coenen Belgium 107
7Pauls Jonass Latvia 86
6Mattia Guadagnini Italy 84
8Kevin Horgmo Norway 81
9Ruben Fernandez Spain 77
10Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 63
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 4 - Olde Mill Sprint Enduro in Charlotte Hall, Maryland

ROUND 4 OVERALL RESULTS

1. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
2. Grant Davis (KTM)
3. Liam Draper (Yam) 
4. Cody Barnes (Hon)
5. Jason Tino (Hsq)
6. Craig Delong (Hsq)
7. JoJo Cunningham (Hon)
8. Gavin Simon (Hsq)
9. Toby Cleveland (Hsq)
10. Cooper Jones (KTM)

Johnny Girroir (KTM)
Johnny Girroir (KTM)

Other Championship Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 3 (of 13) 

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 56
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 53
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 52
4Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 43
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 43
6Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 40
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 40
8Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 37
9Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 36
10Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Australia 35
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 78
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 67
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 62
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 59
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 53
6Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 46
7Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 38
8Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 37
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 36
10Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 34
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 78
2Luke Brown Wellington 62
3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 57
4Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 50
5Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
6James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 44
7Easton Uplinger Reynoldsville, PA United States 42
8Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 41
9Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 40
10Jayson Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 18
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 78
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 67
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 66
4Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 62
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 42
6Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 40
7Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 40
8Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 36
9Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 36
10Ava Silvestri Redwood City, CA United States 27
2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
