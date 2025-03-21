Swoll and Another Achilles (Weigandt)

Davey mentioned Jalek Swoll above. I talked to him this week. Jalek tore that Achilles downsiding a jump he had done hundreds of times at the Triumph test track. He didn’t come up short or long. He did the same thing he’d always done, and bam, it snapped.

“I went to Tomac’s guy, the doctor he used in Vail, and I asked him, ‘Dude what did I do? No soreness, nothing, and now I’m out.’ And he said, ‘I’ve seen people tear theirs stepping off a curb.’”

This sport has seen virtually zero Achillies tears at the pro level for nearly 50 years, and now in the last two we’ve seen quite a bit. Jalek knows it could be random, but there also could be an explanation.

“I’ve ran through it in my head a few times,” Swoll says. “I feel like before, before the Lawrences came on and were so good with their technique, the emphasis was just go as fast as you can whatever way you want to do it. Since the Lawrences, I think everyone is focused on riding more efficient. Everyone has slid their feet back onto their toes. And I feel like maybe if you didn’t grow up riding that way, you don’t have that muscle memory, your body works a little bit harder at it. You’re forcing yourself to do it and you’re not used to it, and maybe that’s what puts the stress on the Achillies. Because I feel like now more than ever you’re seeing everyone try to ride proper. I don’t know what you can pinpoint it on, but to me that makes the most sense. I don’t know. It could be random.”

Check out my full interview with Jalek, who is a great personality. He talks about having to use his racing money to support his family, the evolution of his Triumph team, and going to one race this year, in Tampa, and watching long-time friend and supporter Malcolm Stewart win. Jalek is going to Birmingham this weekend. We’ll find out if he’s Malcolm’s good luck charm!

Also, we can probably now add Achilles tears to other injuries/illnesses that have trended in moto, like broken naviculars, arm-pump-surgery-gone-wrong, Epstein-Barr virus…

SMX Next Preview (Mitch Kendra)

This weekend will be the third SMX Next – Supercross qualifying round for the top A and B amateur supercross riders in the country. With just one more qualifying round remaining after this weekend’s Birmingham race—the final qualifying race being the Foxborough SX in early April—riders will only have one more opportunity to get into the championship finale in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in late April. The way the program works is there are no championship points and the top five finishers from each qualifying main event will be slotted into the 25-rider championship finale. The winner of the finale is the National Champion.

Alex Fedortsov was leading in the last SMX Next round in Daytona but suffered a DNF after getting a rear flat tire. That opened the door for Landen Gordon to take his second main event win of the season. Gordon’s two wins do not mean anything in terms of the winner-takes-all championship finale at the end of April, but race wins do bring confidence. Enzo Temmerman has been rolling out front too, with two straight P2 finishes. And last-minute entry Jesson Turner got into the Daytona round as an alternate...and landed third place, finishing on the podium! There are lots of fast riders in the field, but the big question is, can Fedortsov have that speed this weekend or was it a Daytona specific thing? In our latest Racer X round table video, Travis Delnicki and Cody Darr joined me to discuss the Daytona round, the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX), and preview Saturday’s Birmingham round. Check out our full preview video below!