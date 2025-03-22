Back in the Saddle

After the first break of the season last weekend, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back in business this weekend in Birmingham. Riders are constantly dealing with small injuries and aches and pains, so a weekend off from the busy schedule of racing was certainly a welcome respite. Look for the competition to be hot in Birmingham, as riders should be coming into Saturday with plenty in the tank. -Aaron Hansel

Craig’s Back

Christian Craig signed with Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha a long time ago, but we still haven’t seen him line up on the blue bike yet due to a knee injury sustained at the final SMX race in Las Vegas in 2024. That will change in Birmingham, where Craig is set line up for what will be his first race of the season, and his first after reuniting with Star. It’s unlikely he’s going to be setting the bar high in just his first race back, but no matter what it’ll be fun to see how he does on his new bike. -Hansel

Mind the Gap

After once holding the red plate, Chase Sexton now faces a 15-point gap between himself and Cooper Webb. That’s a daunting deficit, especially when you’re facing a competitor as stubborn as Webb down the stretch of the second half of the season! Sexton certainly has the speed to get it done, but he can’t afford to make any more costly mistakes. A win in Birmingham would be a great step toward reinjecting some life back into his championship bid. -Hansel