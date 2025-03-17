Over the recent off weekend and back training at the Dog Pound in Dade City, Florida before the approaching Monster Energy AMA Supercross round set for Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, this Saturday evening, Hammaker talked about what he has been up to since the Indianapolis triumph.

“I’m in Dade City, Florida right now,” he said over the weekend. “I moved down here last November during the off-season. I made the move from California to Florida. I spent my first four years in California. When I went pro in 2021, I moved to California and was there for four years. A year or two ago, I kind of had it in my head that I wanted to make it East Coast and get back to more of where I grew up. I’m from Pennsylvania and Florida is a pretty big hot spot for training for riding and I felt like it would be a big benefit. It was something that I wanted to do, so I brought it up to the team and had an opportunity to come down here to the Dog Pound. This is where the Lawrence brothers train and they have their facility. I’ve been working with Michael Byrne, and I was just grateful and excited for the opportunity and luckily my team was allowing it and I made the move down here and it has been great ever since.”

Determined to minimize injury, reduce mistakes and to improve his on-bike riding and racing techniques, Hammaker purposely established a training base back at the Dog Pound in Florida.

“Yeah, 100-percent that’s why I came here,” explained Hammaker. “I’ve had riding coaches a little bit. Growing up, it was like I learned just off of videos and stuff like that and just rode in my backyard while growing up. I picked up on things as I went.

“Everyone has their own style, but with technique and fundamentals there were some things that I was lacking and some things that I needed to work on, and I came down here and knew that I was going to work with Michael Byrne. That was a huge point that we focused on immediately and we focused on it every day and there was a lot of old habits that I had to break. However, in order to be a fast and safe rider, the technique needs to be on point. That was a big emphasis that we worked on, and it only continues to get better as we keep working on. I feel like so far it has been a huge help and that’s just a small piece if it, but I feel like it has been huge.”