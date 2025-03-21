Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Full Schedule

FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup Team USA Preview: Astudillo, Jarvis, Stallings, Turner, & Nielsen

March 21, 2025, 2:55pm

The FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup will take place on Sunday morning in Australia (Saturday night here in the United States). The racing starts at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific on Saturday night. Purchase a video pass to watch the five women—Jamie Astudillo, Jordan Jarvis, Kyleigh Stallings, Lachlan Turner, and Mikayla Nielsen—compete as they represent the United States of America. Hear what the women had to say ahead of the big race and their thoughts on Australia.

How to watch the race this weekend.

Image and videos courtesy of: Steve Hall

