As mentioned, this is the first of three times we will see both the 250SX East and West Divisions racing together in the 17-round SX Championship. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Max Anstie (East) and Haiden Deegan (West) come in with the points lead—as does their 450SX teammate Cooper Webb—and those two have been solid so far but remember to the 2024 Nashville SX showdown and anything can happen. KTM's Tom Vialle (East) and Julien Beaumer (West) sit second and look to score points on their Yamaha competitors. Watch for a shuffling of factory riders from one division and privateers from the other. These showdowns make for extra stressful heat races and LCQ races, too, with such stacked fields.

In the 450SX Class, Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen. Roczen is the only one of the three with at least one win at Lucas Oil Stadium, and he has won here four times. But, Roczen has not had back-to-back wins since the trio he won here in late January into early February in 2021. Can Roczen break that trend and get his second straight victory? While Webb score a big win and extend his championship lead? Will Sexton rebound from his struggles the last month and continue to prove he will take this fight down to the wire? Throw in a fast group of riders like Justin Cooper, Malcolm Stewart, Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, and more, maybe some of these other guys step up and steal away a podium spot or two from the top three championship guys.