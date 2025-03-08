Shouldering Responsibility

For the first time since the season opener, the red plate won’t be on Julien Beamer’s motorcycle when supercross descends on Indianapolis. The Red Bull KTM rider had a tough night in Arlington, and after dislocating his shoulder in qualifying, was only able to muster a sixth overall. As a result, he’s now six points back of Deegan, who won in Arlington. Deegan is a tough competitor, and Beaumer can’t afford to let him start getting in the groove and disappearing, both on the track in the points. Will his shoulder be healed enough in Indianapolis to allow him to operate at 100 percent? -Hansel

Still Searching

Cole Davies is still looking to get that first 250SX win. He’s qualified fastest, has won a heat race, and has even won multiple Triple Crown main events. You can’t get much closer to winning, without winning, than that! A victory seems imminent for Davies, and what better way to make a statement than by winning the 250SX East/West Showdown, where the talent pool is deepest? -Hansel

Any Race Now

Justin Cooper has been riding really well lately, finishing fourth place at three of the last four rounds. If it weren’t for the whoops he may even have a race win by now. Still with the speed he has been showing, fans should not be surprised at another JCoop 450SX podium soon. -Sarah Whitmore

Keep It Rolling

Aaron Plessinger was on the podium last weekend for the first time in 2025, much to the delight of the Daytona fans. He looked fast in the heat and was even able to lead laps in the main. Is this a resurgence of AP’s season? Can he get on the podium again this weekend in the ruts of Indy, so close to home? -Whitmore

The Track

Speaking of ruts, there are certain tracks (like last weekend in Daytona) that just set themselves apart from the rest. Indy is one of those tracks. Usually riddled with soft ruts, most riders go into survival mode, all except Ken Roczen. In the last few years he has won all three residencies in 2021, didn’t race in 2022, got his first win there since returning to Suzuki in 2023 and finished second to Jett Lawrence in 2024. Indy is Kenny’s house. -Whitmore