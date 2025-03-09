The 250 division featured the first of three East / West Showdowns in the 2025 season. Seth Hammaker earned the holeshot and led every lap to become the eighth winner in nine rounds of 250 competition. This was the second career victory of his career. Hammaker had pressure from fellow East Coast contender Tom Vialle in the closing laps but kept his composure to stretch his advantage to five seconds at the checkers. Haiden Deegan survived a trip through the safety netting to round out the podium.

“Man, what an unreal feeling,” said Hammaker. “My second win of my career and it’s been a while since I stood on the top of the podium, so that feels amazing. Got myself off to an excellent start. Tried to sprint away those first couple of laps. … When you’re out there in the lead and (have) a little bit of a gap, it was a little challenging to stay focused but I’m proud of myself, proud of the team, the group of people I have around me, my whole family.”

“Slowly getting back in the rhythm and I felt great tonight,” said Tom Vialle, second on the night and now first in the 250SX East Division Championship standings. “Like Daytona, I was again close to victory but Seth rode amazing. I’m pretty happy with second-place. The track was pretty tricky tonight, pretty easy to make a mistake.”

“I was upset,” said third-place Haiden Deegan, who was fastest 250SX West Division qualifier and then won his heat race convincingly. “Obviously I wanted the win. … I ended up airing out that quad, or whatever you call it, and I ended up busting up something in my engine when I landed super hard so those last few laps, I tried to be smart and ride it in. My gears were clanging a little bit. No excuses. Those boys rode great: Tom and Seth were better guys tonight.”