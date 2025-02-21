How Many Wins Does Cooper Webb Have at AT&T Stadium?
As we noted in an Instagram Super Stats post earlier this week, there has only been one repeat winner in all of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross so far: Chase Sexton. However, that could change this weekend at round seven in Arlington, Texas.
Cooper Webb is coming into this weekend’s race with a lot of momentum. He earned the race win over Ken Roczen last weekend in Detroit, which tied him with Sexton for the points lead, meaning three-straight seasons where Webb has run a dual red plate with another rider during the supercross season. But Webb is coming to AT&T Stadium, his best venue.
The key here: in 10 450SX starts at AT&T Stadium, Webb has six wins and seven total podiums. His six wins have come in the last eight races inside this stadium. Move aside, Jerry Jones, this is Webb’s World!
In the last 6 450SX Arlington SX races, Webb has won 5 of them (he finished third in the other one). Oh, and don’t forget, Webb’s first win at AT&T Stadium was the unbelievable main event comeback ride where he stole the win from Roczen in the closest margin of victory in AMA Supercross history: 0.028 seconds.
Here is a look at Webb’s results in AT&T Stadium in order by date.
Cooper Webb 450SX Results at AT&T Stadium
Cooper WebbNewport, NC
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|1
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 24, 2024
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 25, 2023
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 26, 2022
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossArlington 3
|450SX
|March 20, 2021
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossArlington 2
|450SX
|March 16, 2021
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossArlington 1
|450SX
|March 13, 2021
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 22, 2020
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 16, 2019
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 17, 2018
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14
SupercrossArlington
|450SX
|February 11, 2017
|Yamaha YZ450F
That final turn at the 2019 Arlington SX between Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen.... Rich Shepherd 2019 Arlington SX: Webb wins. Rich Shepherd 2021 Arlington 1 SX: Webb wins. Align Media 2021 Arlington 2 SX: Webb wins. Align Media 2021 Arlington 3 SX: Webb wins. Align Media 2023 Arlington SX: Webb wins. Align Media 2024 Arlington SX: Webb wins. Align Media Count 'em up, Coop! SIX 450SX wins at AT&T Stadium. Align Media
Plus, let's add in the fact that it's a Triple Crown race. Eli Tomac has been the best rider since the inception of the three-race format prior to 2018, but he is out with a leg injury. Webb enters this weekend as the rider with the most overall wins (four) and third most race wins (seven) amongst riders on the gate Saturday.
Overall Triple Crown Wins
|Rider
|Total Overall Wins
|Eli Tomac
|8
|Cooper Webb
|4
|Chase Sexton
|2
|Ken Roczen
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|1
|Jason Anderson
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|Total Events
|18
Triple Crown Race Wins
|Rider
|Triple Crown Race Wins
|Eli Tomac
|18
|Jason Anderson
|8
|Cooper Webb
|7
|Ken Roczen
|6
|Chase Sexton
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|3
|Justin Brayton
|1
|Cole Seely
|1
|Total Individual Races
|54
I wrote after the Tampa SX when the #2 finished second behind Malcolm Stewart and jumped to P2 in the championship standings:
“Cooper Webb is in the exact position he likes to be in: the hunter. Who will take advantage of the situation come the Detroit Supercross this weekend?”
Scratch that. A win in Detroit and heading into AT&T Stadium tied in points is where he actually wants to be. Get ready for one hell of a battle on Saturday night!
- Supercross
ArlingtonTriple Crown, KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 22