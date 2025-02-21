Results Archive
Prescott Valley
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Prescott Valley 2
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Entry List
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
February 21, 2025

How Many Wins Does Cooper Webb Have at AT&T Stadium? 

As we noted in an Instagram Super Stats post earlier this week, there has only been one repeat winner in all of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross so far: Chase Sexton. However, that could change this weekend at round seven in Arlington, Texas.

Cooper Webb is coming into this weekend’s race with a lot of momentum. He earned the race win over Ken Roczen last weekend in Detroit, which tied him with Sexton for the points lead, meaning three-straight seasons where Webb has run a dual red plate with another rider during the supercross season. But Webb is coming to AT&T Stadium, his best venue.

The key here: in 10 450SX starts at AT&T Stadium, Webb has six wins and seven total podiums. His six wins have come in the last eight races inside this stadium. Move aside, Jerry Jones, this is Webb’s World!

In the last 6 450SX Arlington SX races, Webb has won 5 of them (he finished third in the other one). Oh, and don’t forget, Webb’s first win at AT&T Stadium was the unbelievable main event comeback ride where he stole the win from Roczen in the closest margin of victory in AMA Supercross history: 0.028 seconds.

Here is a look at Webb’s results in AT&T Stadium in order by date.

Cooper Webb 450SX Results at AT&T Stadium

Cooper Webb

Cooper Webb

Newport, NC United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 24, 2024 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 25, 2023 KTM 450 SX-F
3
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 26, 2022 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 3 		450SXMarch 20, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 2 		450SXMarch 16, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 1 		450SXMarch 13, 2021 KTM 450 SX-F
12
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 22, 2020 KTM 450 SX-F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 16, 2019 KTM 450 SX-F
6
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 17, 2018 Yamaha YZ450F
14
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 11, 2017 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
  That final turn at the 2019 Arlington SX between Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen....
    That final turn at the 2019 Arlington SX between Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen.... Rich Shepherd
  2019 Arlington SX: Webb wins.
    2019 Arlington SX: Webb wins. Rich Shepherd
  2021 Arlington 1 SX: Webb wins.
    2021 Arlington 1 SX: Webb wins. Align Media
  2021 Arlington 2 SX: Webb wins.
    2021 Arlington 2 SX: Webb wins. Align Media
  2021 Arlington 3 SX: Webb wins.
    2021 Arlington 3 SX: Webb wins. Align Media
  2023 Arlington SX: Webb wins.
    2023 Arlington SX: Webb wins. Align Media
  2024 Arlington SX: Webb wins.
    2024 Arlington SX: Webb wins. Align Media
  Count 'em up, Coop! SIX 450SX wins at AT&T Stadium.
    Count 'em up, Coop! SIX 450SX wins at AT&T Stadium. Align Media

Plus, let's add in the fact that it's a Triple Crown race. Eli Tomac has been the best rider since the inception of the three-race format prior to 2018, but he is out with a leg injury. Webb enters this weekend as the rider with the most overall wins (four) and third most race wins (seven) amongst riders on the gate Saturday. 

Overall Triple Crown Wins

RiderTotal Overall Wins
Eli Tomac8
Cooper Webb4
Chase Sexton2
Ken Roczen1
Marvin Musquin1
Jason Anderson1
Jett Lawrence1
Total Events18

Triple Crown Race Wins

RiderTriple Crown Race Wins
Eli Tomac18
Jason Anderson8
Cooper Webb7
Ken Roczen6
Chase Sexton6
Marvin Musquin4
Jett Lawrence3
Justin Brayton1
Cole Seely1
Total Individual Races54

I wrote after the Tampa SX when the #2 finished second behind Malcolm Stewart and jumped to P2 in the championship standings:

Cooper Webb is in the exact position he likes to be in: the hunter. Who will take advantage of the situation come the Detroit Supercross this weekend?”

Scratch that. A win in Detroit and heading into AT&T Stadium tied in points is where he actually wants to be. Get ready for one hell of a battle on Saturday night!

Read Now
