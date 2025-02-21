How Many Wins Does Cooper Webb Have at AT&T Stadium?

As we noted in an Instagram Super Stats post earlier this week, there has only been one repeat winner in all of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross so far: Chase Sexton. However, that could change this weekend at round seven in Arlington, Texas.

Cooper Webb is coming into this weekend’s race with a lot of momentum. He earned the race win over Ken Roczen last weekend in Detroit, which tied him with Sexton for the points lead, meaning three-straight seasons where Webb has run a dual red plate with another rider during the supercross season. But Webb is coming to AT&T Stadium, his best venue.

The key here: in 10 450SX starts at AT&T Stadium, Webb has six wins and seven total podiums. His six wins have come in the last eight races inside this stadium. Move aside, Jerry Jones, this is Webb’s World!

In the last 6 450SX Arlington SX races, Webb has won 5 of them (he finished third in the other one). Oh, and don’t forget, Webb’s first win at AT&T Stadium was the unbelievable main event comeback ride where he stole the win from Roczen in the closest margin of victory in AMA Supercross history: 0.028 seconds.

Here is a look at Webb’s results in AT&T Stadium in order by date.

Cooper Webb 450SX Results at AT&T Stadium