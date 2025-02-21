2025 Arlington SX Preview Show - Injury Updates, Track Preview, and More Storylines
February 21, 2025, 11:25am
Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas explain the storylines, stats, injury report and the track design for Monster Energy AMA Supercross this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The injury report is presented by Leatt, the Science of Thrill.
Host: Jason Weigandt
Track preview: Jason Thomas
Edit: Tom Journet
- Supercross
ArlingtonTriple Crown, KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 22
Main image by Mitch Kendra