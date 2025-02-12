The Tampa Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross had a little bit of everything. Great battles, different lines, and lots of emotions—both positive and negative. We saw some crashes and a few riders go down with injuries, including Eli Tomac, who suffered an injury in the second qualifying session but still finished 17th in the main event. We now know he suffered a broken leg (Fibula), which will keep him out for this season.

However, arguably the biggest talking point of the night was what happened at the front of the race in Saturday night’s 450SX main event. Instead of running away with the race win once into the lead, Chase Sexton went down and finished fifth. On a night where Sexton could have grabbed a hold of this title fight and ran off, he bobbled. This opened up a few doors.

The first door (the whoops), Malcolm Smith walked through. Or actually, blitzed through them at Mach 10. Stewart applied pressure, Sexton went down, and Stewart capitalized.