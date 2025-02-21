Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
Full Schedule

Chance Hymas: “It Was So Miserable Going to Race Knowing I Only Have 10 Minutes in Me Before I Fade”

February 21, 2025, 1:45pm

After his second sixth-place finish to start the 2025 250SX East Championship, Chance Hymas jumped on a call with Rob Filebark to talk about his start to the new season. Hymas underwent knee surgery last fall, which kept him out of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations but noted his limited time coming into this season for another reason. The Idaho native told Filebark he had to undergo arm pump surgery to fix what turned into compartment syndrome in his arm. Hymas’ career-best 250SX finish entering the season was a fifth, and despite the limited time riding and testing the new 2025 Honda CRF250R, Hymas put together two results just outside the top five. The Honda HRC Progressive rider also dug into his goals for the 2025 SMX season, his amateur career, the Daytona SX, and more.

Edit/interview: Rob Filebark
Primary Footage: Tom Journet
Photos: Align Media

Chance Hymas

Chance Hymas

Pocatello, ID United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
6
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastFebruary 15, 2025 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
6
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 8, 2025 Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Results

