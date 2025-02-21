Chance Hymas: “It Was So Miserable Going to Race Knowing I Only Have 10 Minutes in Me Before I Fade”
After his second sixth-place finish to start the 2025 250SX East Championship, Chance Hymas jumped on a call with Rob Filebark to talk about his start to the new season. Hymas underwent knee surgery last fall, which kept him out of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations but noted his limited time coming into this season for another reason. The Idaho native told Filebark he had to undergo arm pump surgery to fix what turned into compartment syndrome in his arm. Hymas’ career-best 250SX finish entering the season was a fifth, and despite the limited time riding and testing the new 2025 Honda CRF250R, Hymas put together two results just outside the top five. The Honda HRC Progressive rider also dug into his goals for the 2025 SMX season, his amateur career, the Daytona SX, and more.
Edit/interview: Rob Filebark
Primary Footage: Tom Journet
Photos: Align Media
Chance HymasPocatello, ID
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|6
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|February 15, 2025
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|6
SupercrossTampa
|250SX East
|February 8, 2025
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
ABOUT FLY RACING
Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2025 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.