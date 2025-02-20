Results Archive
Adams, DiFrancesco, Robertson Out as 250SX West Division Returns

February 20, 2025, 10:30am

The seventh round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action.

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason broke his left arm in Tampa and will miss four to six weeks. 

Christian Craig – Knee | Out

Craig sustained a knee injury in Las Vegas in 2024. He’s expected to return in Indianapolis or Birmingham.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is out for the rest of the supercross season after crashing in Tampa and sustaining a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. 

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence is out for the season due to a torn ACL and a slightly torn meniscus.

Freddie Noren – Shoulder | In

Noren went down in the LCQ in Glendale and dislocated his shoulder. He missed Tampa and Detroit, but he’ll be back for Arlington.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado crashed at A2 and dislocated his shoulder. He’s had surgery and is out for the remainder of supercross.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is out for the immediate future with a broken fibula.

Hunter Lawrence will miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
Hunter Lawrence will miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Align Media

250SX West Division

Drew Adams – Collarbone | Out

Adams crashed during qualifying in Glendale and sustained a broken collarbone. He’s out for Arlington. 

Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back | Out

Bourdon is out for the remainder of the season after he crashed and dislocated his hip and broke his pelvis and a lumbar vertebra. 

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | Out

DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and sustained internal abdominal damage while practicing. He’ll miss Arlington, and as of now, it’s unknown when he’ll return to racing. 

Derek Drake – Illness | Out

Drake is currently dealing with a bout with Lyme disease. He’s expected to miss at least the first half of the season. We attempted to contact him for an update this week, but at time of posting we hadn’t heard back.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1. 

Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out

A broken femur, sustained in San Diego, will sideline Hawkins for the season.

Avery Long – Concussion, Banged Up | In

Long will return to racing this weekend after sustaining a concussion in San Diego.

Arlington Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Ty Masterpool – Fingers | Out

Masterpool crashed in San Diego and sustained broken fingers. He is out for the Arlington SX round.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson injured his wrist (the same one that kept him out of action in 2024) in San Diego and was forced to undergo surgery this week. He’s out for the remainder of the supercross season and is now looking at returning for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Jo Shimoda – Hand | In

Shimoda has been riding with broken fingers in his clutch hand ever since San Diego, where he hit a pit board during qualifying. We spoke with the team earlier this week and were told his fingers are feeling much better after the break.

Noah Viney – Shoulder | Out

Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He hopes to resume training on the bike in March.

Robbie Wageman – Wrist | Out

Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. There’s a chance he’ll be back for Denver.

Anthony Bourdon was injured during the 250SX West Division break and will miss the remainder of the season.
Anthony Bourdon was injured during the 250SX West Division break and will miss the remainder of the season. Align Media

250SX East Division

The 250SX East Divison division will resume in Daytona on March 1. 

Daxton Bennick – Head

Bennick sustained a concussion while practicing recently.

Pierce Brown – Back

Brown is out for the season due to a fractured T5 vertebrae, sustained while leading the 250SX main event in Tampa.

Casey Cochran – Leg

Cochran was recently released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November.

Matti Jorgensen – Hand

Jorgensen missed Tampa with a broken hand. He hopes to return in Daytona.

Lorenzo Locurcio – Finger

Locurcio broke his finger when he landed on a downed rider’s bike during qualifying in Tampa. He’s continued to race anyway.

Nick Romano – Knee

Romano announced on Instagram that he did indeed “blow out my knee” in Tampa. He plans on resting up and attempting to come back to race Daytona.

Cameron McAdoo – Knee, Face, Banged Up

McAdoo, who’s been racing with a torn ACL, crashed hard in Detroit and took a handlebar to the face, which required stitches.

Devin Simonson – Wrist

Simonson sustained a wrist injury before the season and had to get surgery. He’s still several weeks away from getting back to it.

Carter Stephenson – Concussion

Stephenson crashed hard in Tampa and suffered a concussion. He missed Detroit and is looking at coming back for Daytona. 

Jalek Swoll – Achilles

Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury sustained before A1.

Nate Thrasher – Finger

Thrasher sustained a broken finger while practicing when teammate Cole Davies made a mistake and crashed into Thrasher. He’s had surgery and expects to race Daytona.

