The seventh round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action.
450SX
Cade Clason – Arm | Out
Clason broke his left arm in Tampa and will miss four to six weeks.
Christian Craig – Knee | Out
Craig sustained a knee injury in Las Vegas in 2024. He’s expected to return in Indianapolis or Birmingham.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence is out for the rest of the supercross season after crashing in Tampa and sustaining a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence is out for the season due to a torn ACL and a slightly torn meniscus.
Freddie Noren – Shoulder | In
Noren went down in the LCQ in Glendale and dislocated his shoulder. He missed Tampa and Detroit, but he’ll be back for Arlington.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado crashed at A2 and dislocated his shoulder. He’s had surgery and is out for the remainder of supercross.
Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac is out for the immediate future with a broken fibula.
250SX West Division
Drew Adams – Collarbone | Out
Adams crashed during qualifying in Glendale and sustained a broken collarbone. He’s out for Arlington.
Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back | Out
Bourdon is out for the remainder of the season after he crashed and dislocated his hip and broke his pelvis and a lumbar vertebra.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | Out
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and sustained internal abdominal damage while practicing. He’ll miss Arlington, and as of now, it’s unknown when he’ll return to racing.
Derek Drake – Illness | Out
Drake is currently dealing with a bout with Lyme disease. He’s expected to miss at least the first half of the season. We attempted to contact him for an update this week, but at time of posting we hadn’t heard back.
Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out
Ferry is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1.
Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out
A broken femur, sustained in San Diego, will sideline Hawkins for the season.
Avery Long – Concussion, Banged Up | In
Long will return to racing this weekend after sustaining a concussion in San Diego.
ArlingtonTriple Crown, KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 22
Ty Masterpool – Fingers | Out
Masterpool crashed in San Diego and sustained broken fingers. He is out for the Arlington SX round.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson injured his wrist (the same one that kept him out of action in 2024) in San Diego and was forced to undergo surgery this week. He’s out for the remainder of the supercross season and is now looking at returning for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Jo Shimoda – Hand | In
Shimoda has been riding with broken fingers in his clutch hand ever since San Diego, where he hit a pit board during qualifying. We spoke with the team earlier this week and were told his fingers are feeling much better after the break.
Noah Viney – Shoulder | Out
Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He hopes to resume training on the bike in March.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist | Out
Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. There’s a chance he’ll be back for Denver.
250SX East Division
The 250SX East Divison division will resume in Daytona on March 1.
Daxton Bennick – Head
Bennick sustained a concussion while practicing recently.
Pierce Brown – Back
Brown is out for the season due to a fractured T5 vertebrae, sustained while leading the 250SX main event in Tampa.
Casey Cochran – Leg
Cochran was recently released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November.
Matti Jorgensen – Hand
Jorgensen missed Tampa with a broken hand. He hopes to return in Daytona.
Lorenzo Locurcio – Finger
Locurcio broke his finger when he landed on a downed rider’s bike during qualifying in Tampa. He’s continued to race anyway.
Nick Romano – Knee
Romano announced on Instagram that he did indeed “blow out my knee” in Tampa. He plans on resting up and attempting to come back to race Daytona.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee, Face, Banged Up
McAdoo, who’s been racing with a torn ACL, crashed hard in Detroit and took a handlebar to the face, which required stitches.
Devin Simonson – Wrist
Simonson sustained a wrist injury before the season and had to get surgery. He’s still several weeks away from getting back to it.
Carter Stephenson – Concussion
Stephenson crashed hard in Tampa and suffered a concussion. He missed Detroit and is looking at coming back for Daytona.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury sustained before A1.
Nate Thrasher – Finger
Thrasher sustained a broken finger while practicing when teammate Cole Davies made a mistake and crashed into Thrasher. He’s had surgery and expects to race Daytona.