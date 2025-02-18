Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
Stilez Robertson (Wrist) Undergoes Surgery, Out for Remainder of Supercross

February 18, 2025, 3:35pm
Stilez Robertson underwent surgery on his wrist (the same one he injured in 2023 that kept him out for all of 2024) to fix ligament damage suffered in qualifying at the San Diego Supercross in January. It has been announced the Triumph Racing rider will miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as he eyes a return to racing in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The California native scored 20th at the Anaheim 1 Supercross, his only main event start this season.

Jalek Swoll (Achilles tendon injury) is also sidelined for the supercross season, although he was at the Tampa SX signing autographs and posting for photos with fans. This leaves just Jordon Smith (250SX West Division) and Austin Forkner (250SX East Division) on track racing for the team at the moment.

Robertson posted the following on Instagram:

“Don’t have much to say, didn’t even crash and completely tore a ligament in my wrist which made it unstable. Same wrist I did in 2023 so not sure if the ligament was damaged and finally gave out when I over jumped at San Diego. Surgery went good and I’m on the road to 100% now. Thanks to everyone who’s been there for me and my team @officialtriumphracing :heart: and to all the keyboard warriors, I didn’t try to get hurt again but injuries come with this sport. I would way rather be racing and riding then sitting here with my wrist throbbing :joy:”

The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now