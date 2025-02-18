Stilez Robertson underwent surgery on his wrist (the same one he injured in 2023 that kept him out for all of 2024) to fix ligament damage suffered in qualifying at the San Diego Supercross in January. It has been announced the Triumph Racing rider will miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as he eyes a return to racing in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The California native scored 20th at the Anaheim 1 Supercross, his only main event start this season.

Jalek Swoll (Achilles tendon injury) is also sidelined for the supercross season, although he was at the Tampa SX signing autographs and posting for photos with fans. This leaves just Jordon Smith (250SX West Division) and Austin Forkner (250SX East Division) on track racing for the team at the moment.

Robertson posted the following on Instagram: