For the second straight 250SX East Region opener, Daxton Bennick scored a podium finish. Over the weekend, Bennick scored second behind his teammate Max Anstie at the Tampa Supercross opener. At the 2024 Detroit Supercross last February, Bennick scored third in his first pro 250SX start. Unfortunately, the North Carolina native is out for this weekend's Detroit Supercross after a practice crash that resulted in a concussion.

Bennick shared the following post from Yamaha on his Instagram story and said:

"Don't get excited guys just missing 1 round ⚔️😂"

In the main event, Bennick was penalized five championship points for jumping on a red cross flag, although he does keep the second-place finish.