450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Hunter Lawrence to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out for Remainder of Supercross

February 12, 2025, 5:10pm
The following press release is from Honda:

Hunter Lawrence to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

  • Australian suffered torn labrum in right shoulder at Tampa Supercross
  • Initial recovery prognosis is 8-10 weeks

TORRANCE, Calif. – Following an injury sustained during Saturday’s Tampa, Florida, round of AMA Supercross, Honda HRC Progressive 450SX rider Hunter Lawrence has been diagnosed with a raised and partially torn labrum in his right shoulder, along with multiple cracks in his humerus bone. He will undergo surgery on the labrum tomorrow, February 13, in Orange County, California, and because his expected recovery time is eight to 10 weeks, he is likely to miss the remainder of the Supercross season.

Lawrence’s injury occurred during his heat race, when he suffered a hard crash that prevented him from lining up for the main event. Evaluation this week confirmed the labrum issue, and while the normal healing time is typically about the same, surgery was deemed the best course of action for ensuring a full and stable recovery.

With Hunter sidelined, and brother Jett still out recovering from recent knee surgery, Honda HRC Progressive will continue its 2025 AMA Supercross campaign with a 250SX-based effort, with Chance Hymas continuing in the 250SX East division this weekend in Detroit, and Jo Shimoda resuming 250SX West action on February 22 in Arlington, Texas.

“I’m going to get this fixed and come back 100%, to go and battle for the outdoor and SMX title again,” Hunter said. “Thank you to all my amazing partners, who continually are the reason all this is possible. We will get this 2025 turned around soon enough. See you at select upcoming races.”

“We’re all very sorry for Hunter, especially considering the effort he and the team have put into this season,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising at American Honda. “Following some early challenges, Hunter was showing solid speed and even better promise; once he’s back to full strength, we know he’ll be out there again, fighting hard near the front. Racing can be cruel, and there’s no denying that 2025 has been particularly tough on our team so far, with all our riders affected by injury in some way. That said, we’ve had a couple of years of unprecedented success, and we’ll work hard together to get back on that trend soon.”

