Arlington is one of the more popular rounds of the series and 2025 has some added punching power. It hosts the second Triple Crown of the season and more importantly, the military appreciation event. The stadium is absolutely mind blowing, the riders love the dirt, this is the best format we have to offer, and the tribute paid to the armed services will be awesome to experience. Arlington, catch the fever!
The start in Arlington is longer than we have seen recently. That opens up the outside gates to a possible good start. Watch for some to take that opportunity, line up next to the privateers, and use their factory technology and superior talent to rocket in deep. This is a high risk/high reward play but it allows riders to avoid the elbow banging war that goes on near the best gates (middle inside).
The first rhythm section should be executed with one common theme. Riders will double out of the left hander (both on start and every lap) from the inside and then triple over the tabletop and then triple into the next bowl berm. It could be theorized that tripling out of the corner makes sense, but the corner isn’t set up for that. Anyone attempting will either get block passed by swinging wide or lose time with the wasted set up for it. Any time the rhythm ends the same (2-3-3 or 3-2-3 are essentially the same at the end), the shortest distance is usually best. The only caveat here would be if one line sent you much higher or lower than the other.
The next rhythm looks to be similar for either 3-3-1 or 2-3-2 except, the second-to-last jump would slow things down a lot. Tripling over that on the 3-3-1 line will be faster in this context. Lower is always faster.
After a bowl berm, riders will seat bounce a small triple out of the corner and blast across the mechanics’ area and into a tight left hander. The track map changed mid-week here and there will be whoops exiting this corner instead of the three jumps. Depending on how these whoops shape up, riders will either slingshot from the outside to blitz or some (Webb, JC32) will go inside and use their 3-3-3 move to shorten the racetrack. There will be a triple (the aforementioned three jumps) to end this section and into a left-hand bowl berm.
The finish line is next and while it shows a triple, experience says this will likely become a double by race time.
A long, bending right hander brings riders back down the start but they go right at the end versus left. They enter the sand section and there will likely be a middle berm here that sets riders up for a 2-3 option down the width of AT&T Stadium. Any outside line is a complete waste of time here.
A bowl berm sends riders into a small double, another quick bowl berm, and into the first corner for lap two. Watch for block pass opportunities in these two bowl berms as the outside line is faster but very vulnerable to an aggressive arc from behind.
- Supercross
ArlingtonTriple Crown, KTM Junior SX
Saturday, February 22
Who’s Hot
Cooper Webb won his first round of the season, grabbed a share of the red plate and is heading to a venue where he’s won six prior times and is incredibly proficient at Triple Crown events. That’s a lot of momo.
Ken Roczen may have lost another battle to Webb, but he proved he’s still in this thing. The silver lining is that he’s two points closer to the lead than he was entering Detroit. It’s a weird metric to think about but being closer to the lead is binary.
Levi Kitchen bounced back in a serious way, winning the main event in controversial fashion. Kitchen doesn’t make the rules and did the only thing he could do, maximize the situation. He has a weekend off before Daytona to build from it.
Cole Davies had an eventful break after Glendale but should come in with a lot of momentum and confidence after his last Triple Crown rendezvous.
Jordon Smith won the last west round and should be ready for more. Jordon is in a precarious spot for the rest of the field. He has the most experience and if he can avoid the small mistakes that have plagued him in years prior, look out.
Who’s Not
I struggle to put Chase Sexton here because he is riding so well. But running into the starting gate and crashing on the first lap are preventable and proved costly.
Julien Beaumer blew a golden opportunity in Glendale and will need to erase that sentiment on Saturday. He is more than capable in every way.
Haiden Deegan didn’t have the speed he wanted in Glendale and will want to remove that taste from his mouth in Texas.
Bold Predictions
Following his Max Anstie messaging, Bobby Regan texts Haiden that his team is in this to win and win only. Haiden writes back “no cap!” and Bobby spends the next several days wondering why Haiden was not provided with a team hat.
Ken Roczen puts horse blinders on his helmet so that he will never know where Cooper Webb is on the racetrack.
Cole Davies, skills honed, is ready to aim his 250 at riders on other teams after weeks of scrimmaging.
My Picks
250
Haiden Deegan
JuJu Beaumer
Jordon Smith