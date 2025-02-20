Arlington is one of the more popular rounds of the series and 2025 has some added punching power. It hosts the second Triple Crown of the season and more importantly, the military appreciation event. The stadium is absolutely mind blowing, the riders love the dirt, this is the best format we have to offer, and the tribute paid to the armed services will be awesome to experience. Arlington, catch the fever!

The start in Arlington is longer than we have seen recently. That opens up the outside gates to a possible good start. Watch for some to take that opportunity, line up next to the privateers, and use their factory technology and superior talent to rocket in deep. This is a high risk/high reward play but it allows riders to avoid the elbow banging war that goes on near the best gates (middle inside).

The first rhythm section should be executed with one common theme. Riders will double out of the left hander (both on start and every lap) from the inside and then triple over the tabletop and then triple into the next bowl berm. It could be theorized that tripling out of the corner makes sense, but the corner isn’t set up for that. Anyone attempting will either get block passed by swinging wide or lose time with the wasted set up for it. Any time the rhythm ends the same (2-3-3 or 3-2-3 are essentially the same at the end), the shortest distance is usually best. The only caveat here would be if one line sent you much higher or lower than the other.

The next rhythm looks to be similar for either 3-3-1 or 2-3-2 except, the second-to-last jump would slow things down a lot. Tripling over that on the 3-3-1 line will be faster in this context. Lower is always faster.