Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Levi Kitchen, Max Anstie and RJ Hampshire discuss an unusual day in Detroit, with red flag restarts, last-to-podium charges and a battle to the wire in both classes. Jason Weigandt hosts the podcast with Haley Shanley hosting the presser.

