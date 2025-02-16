Instead of riding with a clear track and picking his own lines, Anstie explained in the post-race press conference he had to play defense.

"It was a tough situation," Anstie said. "I don't know how I could have blocked and kept still the speed, that was the thing. Like it was...there was a few areas on the track where I had to block, but then I was jeopardizing the next section."

“I don't know, it was tough because, I haven't watched it back, but in my mind really, I kind of had the most to lose in in a way,” Anstie added. “I've got the red plate, and I had a little bit of luck. And also it sounds bad but I saw Cameron down and I was like, right, he was second in the championship. So, I was, ‘Oh, get good points, whatever.’ And I was trying not to do anything silly, not to throw it away, not to…in that situation I could have sent it and cartwheeled myself and ended up going from first to last or not scoring points. So, it came back to my whole goal of the championship or the whole goal of the way that I do things is trying to be consistent and solid, take what comes in that situation. …It was like, okay, I'm happy with the podium. I don't wanna go any further down the order, but I'm happy with second.”

As for Kitchen, his 9-1 main event finishes move him to second in the standings.

“Yeah, that was kind of a crazy one,” Kitchen said. “Obviously I didn't have that drawn up exactly, so, I just knew that me, Max, and RJ, we're gonna probably be bumping bars. So, I tried to just pick out a spot and I knew that that three in the back was really hard and you had to go really wide. So, I ended up getting close enough to try to make a pass there. And made it stick and tried to get away and was able to just get away enough to where I didn't… I don't know it was chaos, but it was also tough because we just raced for 14 minutes or whatever and then your heart rate comes down and you're kind of a little winded. Overall, though, I'll take it. I mean, it's not really how I would like to win, but also last weekend I was kind of on the other side of it too. It wasn't a great one, so, yeah, I'll take it.”