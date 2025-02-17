Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

February 17, 2025, 5:30am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 6 (of 17) — Detroit SX — Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East

February 15, 2025
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 26:46.407 48.676 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Max Anstie Max Anstie 26:48.358 1.951 48.470 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
3 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 26:49.444 1.086 48.874 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
4 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 26:50.285 0.842 49.338 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 26:53.356 3.072 49.255 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
6 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 26:53.970 0.614 49.692 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
7 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner 26:57.635 3.666 50.042 Richards, MO United States Triumph TF 250-X
8 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford 26:58.160 0.526 49.362 Simi Valley, CA United States Honda CRF250R
9 Max Vohland Max Vohland 27:01.130 2.970 50.381 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Henry Miller Henry Miller 27:02.015 0.885 50.480 Rochester, MN United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) takes the 2025 Detroit SX 250SX main event win after a wild finish.
Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) takes the 2025 Detroit SX 250SX main event win after a wild finish. Align Media
Supercross

Detroit - 450SX

February 15, 2025
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:01.597 48.426 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:02.430 0.834 48.368 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:21.011 18.581 47.935 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:24.647 3.636 48.898 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:25.088 0.442 48.939 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
6 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:34.602 9.514 48.585 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:35.384 0.782 49.499 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
8 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:45.218 9.834 49.652 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
9 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:50.179 4.961 49.200 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
10 Justin Hill Justin Hill 21:07.657 1 Lap 50.090 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) takes his first win of the 2025 season at the Detroit Supercross.
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) takes his first win of the 2025 season at the Detroit Supercross. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 47
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 38
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 35
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 32
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 31
6Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 26
7Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 26
8R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 24
9Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 23
10Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 23
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 121
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 121
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 105
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 100
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 95
6Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 86
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 83
8Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 80
9Jett Lawrence
Landsborough, Australia Australia 71
10Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 69
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 6 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 87 25
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 85 22
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 84 20
4Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 72 18
5Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 68 17
6Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 63 16
7Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 54 15
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 52 14
9Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 47 13
10Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 43 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 121 25
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 121 22
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 105 20
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 100 18
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 95 17
6Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 86 16
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 83 15
8Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 80 14
9Jett Lawrence
Landsborough, Australia Australia 71 13
10Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 69 12
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Round 1 (of 13) — Big Buck GNCC — Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall Race

February 15, 2025
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 02:57:51.660 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:01:28.270 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
3 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:02:51.500 Australia Australia KTM
4 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:03:23.259 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
5 Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham 03:05:56.277 Murray City, OH United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro Race

February 15, 2025
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 02:57:51.660 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:01:28.270 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
3 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:02:51.500 Australia Australia KTM
4 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:06:45.719 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:07:12.732 Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am Race

February 15, 2025
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 James Jenkins James Jenkins 03:25:49.660 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
2 Luke Brown Luke Brown 03:42:47.907 Wellington Yamaha
3 Isaiah Brown Isaiah Brown 03:04:52.492 Belpre, OH United States Yamaha
4 Jayson Crawford Jayson Crawford 03:21:50.020 Rock Falls, IL United States Yamaha
5 James D Simpson James D Simpson 03:48:28.234 Wilmington, NC United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - WXC Race

February 15, 2025
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:10:55.538 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
2 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 02:20:09.977 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:20:53.650 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:23:11.319 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
5 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 02:26:45.579 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 30
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 25
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 21
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 18
5Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 30
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 25
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 21
4Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 18
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 30
2Luke Brown Wellington 25
3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 21
4Jayson Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 18
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 16
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 30
2Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 25
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 21
4Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 18
5Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 16
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

AMA Arenacross

Through Round 11 (of 12) 

Championship Standings

Vince Friese is crowned the Vince Friese is your 2024-2025 AMA Arenacross National Champion.

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Through Round 4 (of 7)

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
