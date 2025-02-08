Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
450SX Heat 2 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Heat 2 Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Pierce Brown
  3. Chance Hymas
Eli Tomac Exits Second Qualifying Session in Tampa After Dabbing Left Leg [Update]

February 8, 2025, 5:05pm
Eli Tomac Exits Second Qualifying Session in Tampa After Dabbing Left Leg [Update]

At the Tampa Supercross, the figurative air went out of the stadium during the second 450SX group A qualifying session. After putting in a few hot laps, Eli Tomac was suddenly riding alongside the track favoring his lower left leg. 

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider dabbed his left knee in a turn and immediately pulled off the track. He was talking with the Alpinestars medical team and his mechanic for a few minutes before riding up the tunnel. Then, Tomac was seen limping to the pits as his mechanic pushed his bike in the dead engines zone (bikes have to be off and pushed through this area). You can watch Tomac dabbing his leg in the video below.

This incident with Tomac comes just one week after 2024 450SX Champion Jett Lawrence dabbed his right leg in Arizona and suffered a torn ACL that required surgery and now has sidelined him for the remainder of supercross

Without speculating on what could have happened, his posture looked too similar to when he torn his left Achilles tendon at the 2023 Denver Supercross and pulled off the track. While he was limping, it was good to see the two-time 450SX walking under his own power.

We will provide more information when it becomes available. 

Supercross

Tampa - 450SX Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 10:46.789 +54.179 54.179 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 10:36.316 +54.543 54.543 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 10:31.156 +54.751 54.751 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 10:28.864 +54.772 54.772 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 10:40.407 +54.895 54.895 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
6 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 10:13.529 +55.078 55.078 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 10:25.479 +55.234 55.234 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
8 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 10:47.167 +55.266 55.266 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
9 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 10:20.391 +55.432 55.432 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
10 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 10:16.576 +55.554 55.554 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
Full Results

Update: 

We have now heard that Tomac is IN for tonight's racing. 

