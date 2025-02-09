Results Archive
Sexton: "[I] damaged my front brake and throttle."

February 9, 2025, 8:15am
Sexton:

On another wild night of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, it appeared Chase Sexton was going to take full advantage of troubles for his 450 championship rivals, with Eli Tomac struggling with a foot injury, Ken Roczen crashing out, and Cooper Webb mid-pack after a bad start. Sexton holeshot the race on his Red Bull KTM and looked to be in position for his second-straight win. But Malcolm Stewart put on a massive charge to get to second and began applying some pressure on Sexton. Then the championship leader went down.

"Not the way I wanted to end my night after a good day in Tampa," said Sexton in a Red Bull KTM press release. "I was solid all day and qualified fastest, but on a bad lap in the Main Event I went down in the whoops while leading and damaged my front brake and throttle, so basically just had to salvage what I could, limping it home to finish out the race – not an ideal way to finish out the weekend. We’ll get to work again this week and come out swinging at Detroit."

Supercross

Tampa - 450SX Main Event

February 8, 2025
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:22.497 54.013 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:29.598 7.102 54.318 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:34.658 5.059 55.058 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:37.941 3.283 55.386 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:39.223 1.282 54.415 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

Sexton got up in second place but with his damaged bike, he could not match his previous pace and drifted back to fifth. He does still lead the standings by five points over Webb, who rallied to finish second.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 101
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 96
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 84
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 83
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 80
Full Standings

