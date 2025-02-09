On another wild night of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, it appeared Chase Sexton was going to take full advantage of troubles for his 450 championship rivals, with Eli Tomac struggling with a foot injury, Ken Roczen crashing out, and Cooper Webb mid-pack after a bad start. Sexton holeshot the race on his Red Bull KTM and looked to be in position for his second-straight win. But Malcolm Stewart put on a massive charge to get to second and began applying some pressure on Sexton. Then the championship leader went down.

"Not the way I wanted to end my night after a good day in Tampa," said Sexton in a Red Bull KTM press release. "I was solid all day and qualified fastest, but on a bad lap in the Main Event I went down in the whoops while leading and damaged my front brake and throttle, so basically just had to salvage what I could, limping it home to finish out the race – not an ideal way to finish out the weekend. We’ll get to work again this week and come out swinging at Detroit."