Tampa Supercross Betting Odds Are Live: Sexton, Tomac, and Webb Now Top Odds

February 7, 2025, 5:30pm
In case you missed it, the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) has partnered with ALT Sports Data in an exclusive global sports betting data rights agreement. In short, this agreement makes NXTbets—ALT Sports Data’s digital platform—the official series betting platform, with Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) serving as the integrity and compliance service, monitoring all activity.
With this new partnership, fans can bet on who they believe will top the 450SX main event this weekend and who they think will be the 2025 450SX Champion. 

The 2025 Tampa Supercross odds on NXTbets are now live.

After an injury to 2024 450SX Champion Jett Lawrence that will sideline him for the remainder of the supercross season, Chase Sexton is now the new favorite for this weekend, followed by Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb.

At the time of posting, Sexton sits at +188, Tomac sits at +248, and Webb sits at +352.

Ken Roczen (+644), Hunter Lawrence (+1488), and Jason Anderson (+1792) are next up on the odds list.

CHECK OUT THE 2025 Tampa SUPERCROSS BETTING ODDS NOW

  • Supercross

    Tampa

     Saturday, February 8
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 8 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 8 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 8 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 8 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Tampa Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Our Notes:
Anyone who was approved for a hard card credential went through a training 101 course on the rights and wrongs of the SMX betting policy, so understand that anyone with a credential caught betting on this sport can and will be caught and legal action will be taken. If you follow stick and ball sports (for example the National Basketball Association (NBA), you understand how serious they take betting—and it appears SMX has a similar approach with lifetime bans possible. 

For Daily Fantasy Sports In The United States Players: 18+ (or older in some state) 
For Sports Betting In The United States Players: 21+
Please gamble responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Visit nxtbets.com/playsmx for more information. 

Read More on smx betting: How To Get Started With SuperMotocross Betting Online

Read more on Dailey Fantasy Sports in SMX: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Supercross Daily Fantasy Sports 

