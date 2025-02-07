In case you missed it, the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) has partnered with ALT Sports Data in an exclusive global sports betting data rights agreement. In short, this agreement makes NXTbets—ALT Sports Data’s digital platform—the official series betting platform, with Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) serving as the integrity and compliance service, monitoring all activity.

With this new partnership, fans can bet on who they believe will top the 450SX main event this weekend and who they think will be the 2025 450SX Champion.

The 2025 Tampa Supercross odds on NXTbets are now live.

After an injury to 2024 450SX Champion Jett Lawrence that will sideline him for the remainder of the supercross season, Chase Sexton is now the new favorite for this weekend, followed by Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb.

At the time of posting, Sexton sits at +188, Tomac sits at +248, and Webb sits at +352.

Ken Roczen (+644), Hunter Lawrence (+1488), and Jason Anderson (+1792) are next up on the odds list.

