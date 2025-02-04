8. They Made Their Case

When a champion goes out with injury, you hear a lot of “gift” talk that makes the eventual championship ring a bit hollow to some fans. It’s a shadow Chad Reed had to live in, and Chase Sexton is in that zone right now. Look, pundits can say “no one lucks into a title” over and over. Do all the fans actually believe that?

The good news is that whoever does win this year’s title already showed what could have been. It’s not like Jett was rolling these dudes in these four races. Four races isn’t a lot of data in the scope of 17, but if you’re going to bench-race with the only data available, several riders can say, “it was going to be mine, anyway.” Sexton, specifically, would love to take that take to the bank.

7. Webb Doing What Webb Does

Cooper Webb is constantly pushing up against the narrative that he’s not fast enough to win the supercross title even though he’s already done it twice. Just last year he provided all Jett could handle even if he couldn’t match his one-lap pace. Over 17 rounds, with attrition, consistency and strategy in play, Webb makes magic. Jett going out is just another example that speed doesn’t guarantee anything.

6. Eli The Conqueror

Look, Eli Tomac has the look of someone ready to run through a wall to win this title. As stated above, he stated his case well even when Jett was there. But no doubt the odds of a Tomac title just got even better. How incredible would it be for him to net a third supercross title at this stage of his life and career? It’s in play now more than ever.

5. Hunter Time

Just like last summer, the lone 450 slot in the Honda HRC Progressive truck now belongs to Hunter Lawrence. Hunter, pragmatic and unemotional, is not going to be impacted by the pressure of that role. However, as someone who relies so heavily on data and process to make improvement, he does lose A) a teammate to help share bike data, and B) one heck of a rabbit to chase at the practice track. Hunter continues to progress in 450 supercross, will this slow that development slightly?