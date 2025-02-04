With defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Jett Lawrence now exiting the series with a torn ACL, the mind boggles over where the series goes from here. Here are just a few takeaways from this brand-new scenario.
10. We Just Lost a Season for the Ages
Two ways you can go here. Does Jett exiting the series make it less exciting? It always seems better to have more contenders, superstars and high-end guys in the mix. These early races have been absolute fire, and everyone would sign up for more of that. Losing Jett Lawrence will make the racing less exciting.
9. We Just Gained a Season for the Ages
Maybe Jett’s exit makes the championship more exciting? Yes, it’s been absolutely wild early, but many seasons start that way, and then one rider gradually takes control. There is a scenario where Jett begins to assert himself. Unpopular take? Yes, but many seasoned ex professionals and former SX champs have whispered about this behind the scenes. When you strip out the emotions of wanting to see an epic battle, respect for the level of dominance Jett Lawrence can achieve is very high. That’s on pause for supercross this year.
Now you’re getting Tomac versus Sexton versus Webb versus Roczen and more. Those boys have waged some epic duels in the past. There’s plenty of action to come.
8. They Made Their Case
When a champion goes out with injury, you hear a lot of “gift” talk that makes the eventual championship ring a bit hollow to some fans. It’s a shadow Chad Reed had to live in, and Chase Sexton is in that zone right now. Look, pundits can say “no one lucks into a title” over and over. Do all the fans actually believe that?
The good news is that whoever does win this year’s title already showed what could have been. It’s not like Jett was rolling these dudes in these four races. Four races isn’t a lot of data in the scope of 17, but if you’re going to bench-race with the only data available, several riders can say, “it was going to be mine, anyway.” Sexton, specifically, would love to take that take to the bank.
7. Webb Doing What Webb Does
Cooper Webb is constantly pushing up against the narrative that he’s not fast enough to win the supercross title even though he’s already done it twice. Just last year he provided all Jett could handle even if he couldn’t match his one-lap pace. Over 17 rounds, with attrition, consistency and strategy in play, Webb makes magic. Jett going out is just another example that speed doesn’t guarantee anything.
6. Eli The Conqueror
Look, Eli Tomac has the look of someone ready to run through a wall to win this title. As stated above, he stated his case well even when Jett was there. But no doubt the odds of a Tomac title just got even better. How incredible would it be for him to net a third supercross title at this stage of his life and career? It’s in play now more than ever.
5. Hunter Time
Just like last summer, the lone 450 slot in the Honda HRC Progressive truck now belongs to Hunter Lawrence. Hunter, pragmatic and unemotional, is not going to be impacted by the pressure of that role. However, as someone who relies so heavily on data and process to make improvement, he does lose A) a teammate to help share bike data, and B) one heck of a rabbit to chase at the practice track. Hunter continues to progress in 450 supercross, will this slow that development slightly?
4. Records on Pause
Jett made a lot of people bristle when he spoke of chasing Jeremy McGrath’s career mark of 72 wins, before he even raced a 450 supercross race. Jett’s actual explanation was that he needed big goals to stay focused for a long time. Think of it this way: imagine if Ryan Villopoto was dead set on chasing 72 and didn’t feel satisfied at “merely” winning four-straight supercross championships. That keeps him racing. The 72-win mark was a hedge against Jett leaving anything on the table.
Welp, now Jett has only one victory in his second 450SX season. It’s a re-reminder of how amazing McGrath’s run really was.
3. Except the Unexpected
Jett’s injury is a quick reminder that futures are never guaranteed in sports. Does he come back and go on a nice run once healthy? Of course, he has the tools to do that. But this is now two 450 championships that he didn’t get to compete for due to injury. You never, ever know in sports.
Let’s take this a step further. There’s a world where 2025 is merely an appetizer for a coming Jett v. Deegs rivalry. Imagine how different things would look right now if they were both dominating the month of January, reeling off victories and holding the red plates in each class. That didn’t happen. You never know.
2. Recovery Watch
While most eyes will be fixated on Monster Energy Supercross, Jett will be quietly rehabbing in the background. There’s less than four months until the start of Pro Motocross at Fox Raceway. Can he make it back for that? What condition is he in if he does? Does he instead come back later to collect points and build fitness for the SMX Playoffs and World Championship? So many scenarios still yet to play out here.
1. San Diego Supercross 2025 Became Legend
If Eli Tomac holds up to his claim that 2025 will be his last season (not guaranteed, though) then that San Diego duel with Jett Lawrence will be their last-ever on-track battle in supercross. Eli fans will also say it’s their only battle because their guy was on the mend last season. Jett fans will say it was only round two and far from a must-win. We’ll never have real answers here, but we do know this: that race just became even bigger than we already thought it was.