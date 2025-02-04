Third, he’s going faster in qualifying. He usually doesn’t care about going fast during the day, such as at Anaheim 1 when he was 14th fastest but later landed on the podium. At Glendale though, with confidence blooming, Roczen was consistently on the board and ended up fourth overall. The guy is pushing it!

Third, he’s taking chances. In qualifying on Saturday, Justin Hill was the first 450 rider to jump that huge 84-foot triple across the start. Roczen quickly followed suit, and he jumped it several more times in the races. After so many injuries and surgeries, it was understandable for Kenny to be a little gun shy about aggressive racing, qualifying hot laps and big leaps. That’s all starting to go away.

Want an example of all of this? Listen to the work Ken put it to win a late-race battle with Justin Barcia and Justin Hill to get to the overall podium.

“Both of the Justins were doing good,” he said in the post-race press conference “Hill kind of took me high a few times, too. My biggest problem was just messing up some of the rhythms. I was trying to push through it, and I had to hit everything super perfect to be able to do it, so I was just trying to push through it a little bit too much, sometimes, and I'll clip the triple before going big over the big one over the start straight. I messed it up so many times. So, then I was yo-yoing and putting in a lot of work to get close to him. I did get the message that we need Barcia. Then it was two laps to go or so and I just like, I wanted it really, really bad.”

Roczen did get the podium, but you could sense a slight shift. Instead of being elated with digging his way up to a podium spot, he started to wonder what might have been.

“In the end, podium, it’s kind of funny that I’m bummed out on a third, you know what I mean?” he said to Steve Matthes. “I think I could have been at least second, but I’m nitpicking here, you know what I mean?”

We do know. Ken now feels like a podium is merely good and wins are in play. Would be good to get some while you’re hot, and Ken definitely is right now.