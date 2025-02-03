On Saturday, it appeared it was going to be Cole Davies’ night. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider appeared to be firing on all cylinders as he took the race win in the first Triple Crown in the three-race format. Championship leader Julien Beaumer had a mistake on the opening lap of the first race and Davies snuck by without getting hit/tangled up/slowed down and rode a perfect race to take the checkered flag in his first Triple Crown race ever.

Then, another mistake by Beaumer and another clean slip by from Davies and the #100 had the lead in the second race. Again, the New Zealand rookie rode smooth—but fast—and took the checkered flag.

The 17-year-old started to break out of his shell both as a racer and as he let some personality show when the helmet came off after the post-race interview with TV reporter Jason Thomas.