Round four means we are desert bound! Glendale is one of the more popular rounds and for good reason. Great weather, a huge stadium floor, predictable dirt, SMX Next - Supercross, and Triple Crowns! What’s not to love? This Saturday evening will be jam packed with action that just keeps coming. The Triple Crown events are tough on the riders but for us mere mortals on the sidelines, they are fantastic. Let’s hope it delivers as expected.

The track in Glendale is always fast and long. The aforementioned stadium floor size opens up the straightaway lengths and increases the overall speeds. It’s apparent in the results, too, as Eli Tomac has excelled here, using his high speed prowess while Cooper Webb has comparatively struggled, unable to use his laser precision when the track deteriorates. Trends aren’t a rule, but I see no reason why we won’t see shades of those tendencies on Saturday.

The start is not as long as we have seen at many Glendale rounds, but it shouldn’t present any issues. It’s wide enough to give room and bends around to the left. The only trouble spot is for those with a far outside gate pick, it will be incredibly difficult to manage the short chute followed by a never-ending left. The slippery desert dirt will prevent riders from finding traction on the outside flat edge, too.

After swinging back toward the start, riders will head down the first rhythm lane alongside the stadium wall. It looks to be straight forward as riders will double from a small knuckle and then step on-step off before a standard supercross triple.

A netted bowl berm brings riders back the opposite direction and into a bigger rhythm. The two options are 3-3-2 or 2-3-3 but I like the former option. The 3-3-2 lets riders get up and over one of the 5-foot jumps and, doubling into a corner is a better setup than tripling. The speed from tripling into a corner makes it difficult to stop and technique often gets wonky. Instead of landing in perfect from the double and barreling through the next berm, riders land hard on the brakes and upset the suspension as they enter the corner (front end too low instead of balanced).

A basic step on-step off (could be a quad possibly) sets up for a whoops section. Glendale whoops are usually blitzers until late in the main when a rut can be used for wheelieing or hopping through. That also depends on the size and steepness of the build.