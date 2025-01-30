Larry Brooks on Ken Roczen's Series Lead

Really cool story with the Progressive Insurance ECSTAR HEP Suzuki team getting the red plate with Ken Roczen after his runner-up finish in Anaheim this past weekend. Larry Brooks, a guy who knows a thing or two about a team leading the points in Monster Energy AMA Supercross (he managed Jeremy McGrath, James Stewart and Chad Reed to titles) is the team manager for Roczen’s squad. We talked about that fact and more after the race.

Racer X Online: I didn’t realize it until I was walking out of the stadium. Red plate. Really cool story. Kenny doesn’t usually celebrate second places because he’s Ken Roczen, but he fist-pumped. Great ride. He’s stoked.

Larry Brooks: No, this was a valid second place. He’s super happy and I’m super happy. I didn’t expect to be in the points lead so early. I would prefer not to be in the points lead right now, but it is what it is. We’re going to fight all the way through it. Now we’re in the points lead at the third race, and now we have a whole lot of racing to do. There’s a lot more racing. We’ll see what happens, but so far so good this year.

You’re right. [Laughs] Grabbing a red plate for Jeremy [McGrath] never really worked out by the end of the year, so you’re right!

[Laughs] Hey, it worked for him, but he was a special guy. Jeremy was very special.

Who knows how it goes from here. He’s going to Glendale, which is great for him and a triple crown. We maybe didn’t talk enough about Kenny. Jett [Lawrence] Chase [Sexton], and all that stuff that goes on, and then all of us are looking at the guy on the bike with the kickstarter and not giving him enough credit. Really, really cool, man.

It’s honestly good. I was really happy to come in under the radar and no one talking about us. Usually it just builds pressure. You don’t want all that on your shoulders coming into a new season. I think Ken has been in this situation before. I’ve been in this situation before. The team has been in this situation. So I think we just take it day by day, race by race and just keep plugging away. What it is, 17? How many races to go? It’s still a lot of racing to go, and then we’re just going to plug away.