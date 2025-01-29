Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 3
Fri Jan 31
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 4
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Jorge Prado (Shoulder) Out for Glendale Supercross

January 29, 2025, 9:45am
Jorge Prado (Shoulder) Out for Glendale Supercross

Kawasaki racing posted on its social media account last night that Jorge Prado, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in qualifying at Anaheim 2, is out for this weekend's Glendale Supercross. Missing one race is not a huge surprise considering the injury, but a bigger question is, how long will it be before he actually returns to the track? Racer X has heard from sources that Prado may now need surgery on the shoulder, and if that's the case his return will certainly be delayed quite a bit.

We'll continue to monitor the situation and post more as news develops. 

