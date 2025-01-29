Kawasaki racing posted on its social media account last night that Jorge Prado, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in qualifying at Anaheim 2, is out for this weekend's Glendale Supercross. Missing one race is not a huge surprise considering the injury, but a bigger question is, how long will it be before he actually returns to the track? Racer X has heard from sources that Prado may now need surgery on the shoulder, and if that's the case his return will certainly be delayed quite a bit.

We'll continue to monitor the situation and post more as news develops.