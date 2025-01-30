2025 SMX Next SX Futures Schedule

The 2025 schedule features four qualifying events. Riders in the top five in the main event of each qualifying event will be added into the main event at the championship finale. Obviously, if a rider gets a top five finish in more than one qualifying event, the second event they raced will take the sixth-place finisher to transfer to the finale, and so on.

While the SX Futures main event finale had been at the Salt Lake City SX finale the last three years, the ’25 championship finale will take place at the Pittsburgh Supercross on April 26, which is actually round 15 of the 17-round 450SX schedule. Sean Brennen, Director Public Relations - Supercross for Feld Entertainment, told us back in October the goal of switching the SX Futures finale away from the 450SX season finale was to put an emphasis on the SX Futures championship finale instead of letting it get overshadowed by titles in the main classes.

“I think part of the decision: unique area, unique event wanting to give something more to Pittsburgh for the very first time. But obviously having something in the eastern region as well—SMX Next, an AMA National Championship—and being able to shed more light on that in its own event and not getting caught up in being part of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Salt Lake City.”

So, the 2025 SMX Next Supercross Schedule will be as follows:

*Round 1 – Glendale, AZ, on Feb. 1 at State Farm Stadium

*Round 2 – Daytona Beach, FL, on Mar. 1 at Daytona International Speedway

*Round 3 – Birmingham, AL, on Mar. 22 at Protective Stadium

*Round 4 – Foxborough, MA, on Apr. 5 at Gillette Stadium

**Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Apr. 26 at Acrisure Stadium

*SMX Next – Supercross Premier Qualifying Events

**SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship

Entry List for the Glendale SX Event

Notes: Now, with Drew Adams racing the Anaheim 2 SX in the 250SX Class, his eligibility for the SMX Next – Supercross program is gone.

Caden Dudney, who had a big week at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August 2024, is expected to be a favorite in this year’s program. Dudney’s new Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate, Kayden Minear, will be making his racing debut with the team on Saturday. Neither have raced the SMX Next – Supercross program.

Landon Gibson raced the program in 2024 at just 15 years old and he showed a lot of speed. Landen Gordon and Landon Hartz also competed in 2024 and are back racing again this year, as is Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha riders Alex Fedortsov and Ryder Malinoski.

Leum Oehlhof (now on a Honda), Cole Timboe, Grayson Townsend (now on a Honda), Ely Gross (now on a Triumph), Krystian Janik (now on a Yamaha) and Kade Johnson are also making their debut in the program, as are Wyatt Thurman, Nathan Abbott, and more.