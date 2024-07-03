The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round five completed on Saturday in Massachusetts. Here's a quick look at some Southwick National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.
Southwick National Quick Stats
250 Class
Haiden Deegan’s sixth career 250 Pro Motocross overall win and 11th 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Tom Vialle’s fifth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Jo Shimoda’s 17th 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
450 Class
Jett Lawrence’s 15th career 450 Pro Motocross overall win. It was also his 15th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium in 16 450 Pro Motocross starts.
Chase Sexton’s 25th 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Hunter Lawrence’s fifth 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Danger Zone Domination
Haiden “Danger Boy” Deegan has won six of the first ten motos and four out of the first five overall wins in what has been a strong start to the summer for the second-generation rider. Deegan has the most points through five rounds of a 250 Pro Motocross championship since Adam Cianciarulo had 222 points through five rounds of 2019. In 2019, Cianciarulo had an 18-point lead whereas Deegan currently has a 42-point lead. Oddly enough, after five rounds he has 238 points, which was his AMA racing number last year in his first full year racing pro.
Awards
Hard Charger Award: Justin Barcia | 22 positions in 450 Class moto two
Unfortunately, Barica will miss the next few races with his knee injuries.
Privateer Power Award: Harri Kullas | 10-10 for ninth overall in the 450 Class
Save of the Day
The Scrub Save!
Post of the Week
Look, this is a lot of Deegan content here but come on, this is just cool, man.
SMX Points Update
Jett Lawrence (450SMX) and Haiden Deegan (450SMX) continue to lead the SMX standings.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|406
|25
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|372
|22
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|367
|20
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|355
|18
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|312
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|561
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|517
|22
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|430
|20
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|420
|18
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|403
|17
Vlogs
"Roughest National I've Seen Here in Years." | 2024 Southwick Best Post-Race Show Ever
Remember Russell Buccheri, who we noted after the High Point National? He scored his first pro points at The Wick 338! Check out his post-race interview with Jason Weigandt.
Southwick Raw Trackside Footage by Tom Journet | Sounds of the Nationals 2024
Haiden Deegan: "Sandman" Wins the Toughest Race of the Year!! Rd.5 Southwick Pro Motocross
Shane McElrath: SOUTHWICK STRUGGLE - SM12 Motocross Vlog
Derek Kelley: Hardest Race of the Year by Far (Southwick 2024 Raceday Vlog)