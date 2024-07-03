The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round five completed on Saturday in Massachusetts. Here's a quick look at some Southwick National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.

Southwick National Quick Stats

250 Class

Haiden Deegan’s sixth career 250 Pro Motocross overall win and 11th 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.

Tom Vialle’s fifth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.

Jo Shimoda’s 17th 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.

450 Class

Jett Lawrence’s 15th career 450 Pro Motocross overall win. It was also his 15th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium in 16 450 Pro Motocross starts.

Chase Sexton’s 25th 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.

Hunter Lawrence’s fifth 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.