You won the first three, built a huge points lead, but it’s been up and down since then, so getting this win and putting it back on track must have been good, but that points lead must make it a lot easier when times are tough.

Yes, my points lead has been good from the third round. Even after that, we went to Portugal and I was really struggling, been on the ground in every single session. I was struggling there, but then we went to Lugo and the riding was really good. I didn’t get on the podium, but still got my points lead bigger, and even the round after that, we went to France and I think I got back on the podium and I kept making my points lead bigger, so it was a good beginning of the season. I am feeling really comfortable with that points lead.

But it did get a bit messy with some of the rounds, didn’t it?

Yes, I had a few tough GPs, with people crashing in front of me, at the starts, and in the qualification in Maggiora, a stupid crash. We didn’t do a sighting lap there, because the bike would be really heavy [muddy track again]. I don’t think that was the biggest problem from that crash, but Mikkel Haarup was behind me, and he said my rear wheel just started spinning, because it was a bit of a blue groove underneath the mud. I just spun on the take-off, hit a kicker on the jump, threw me over the bars and Mikkel went into my bike, which bent my handlebars pretty bad. It was a tough qualification there. We just had some bad luck, so going 1-1 again feels pretty good.

You seem to be very good under pressure, because there have been many races where you have had to battle either your teammate, or somebody else and you always look in control and not stressed. Do you have somebody you speak to; a lot of riders have mental coaches. I know from seeing it with my own eyes, that Ruben was very good for Jeffrey and helped him a lot with the mental approach. Do you have somebody or is it just Ruben who helps you with that?

Yes, Ruben is helping me a lot, he is really good with this, and he has so much experience. We just want top three in every moto, top three is gold. If we are in the top three it is amazing, and we say that every time we go out on track. If you keep telling yourself you have to win, that puts on too much pressure and that is a lot of pressure and to win. It might not look like it when I am racing, but there are many things going on in this world, many people watching, so if you keep putting that pressure on yourself, to win, and for me, top three is realistic at the moment. After my first three wins, I had some difficult ones, but still increased my points lead and we are looking at the big picture and that is what we focus on.