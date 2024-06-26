On that topic, how do you keep up with all of the sports and athletes? There's a lot of things that you are coming back and forth between motocross and the other sports and disciplines you're calling. The marathon trials and everything and Olympics coming up. How do you keep track of everything?

You, well, you asked me before about technology. Technology makes it a lot easier than what it used to be. But I do a lot of reading. You have to. You just got to do your homework and I'm on a plane a lot. I spend a lot of time in the home office. I have two sons who are actually here this weekend. They're always saying, “Dad, come outside,” or, “Why are you in the office again?” I'm like, “Cause I'm doing more homework now than I did when I was at university!” [Laughs] So yeah, it's that and relying on the different teams that we have. Here at supercross, we have Clinton Fowler and the We Went Fast group. They’re unbelievable with their stats and facts and you rely on them. We have an Olympic research team, at IndyCar we have statisticians and research people. And so, it's a blend of what you do yourself and you lean on that research department or that statistician and then just the nature of it. You're doing it every day. I'm doing it every day. We're on social media, we're on the internet. It's almost, it's not a point of pride, but we have been educated along the way to just keep staying up on top of the stories. You have to. And it's part of our everyday life, whether we realize it or not, you're always going to your phone, you've got your favorite news outlets there are, whether that be real news or sports news. And then you've got your social media accounts that you follow. And so, it's hard not to stay up with the information. And for me bouncing across different sports, I do it to the best of my ability until I get to that sport and then you dive deep into it. So, this week I'm doing supercross, next week I'm doing both IMSA SportsCar and IndyCar at Long Beach. So, I can't think about that right now, because tonight we're doing supercross. I'll think about SportsCar and IndyCar and I was doing some homework this week in preparation for next week. So, you’ve got to compartmentalize and take it one step and one sport at a time.

The Olympics trials coming up. What are some of your milestone things, some of the big things that you have been able to call? From announcing flat track back in Australia then eventually supercross in Australia then where you are today in supercross in the U.S., being able to cover the Olympics too, I’m sure. Is this kind of like the pinnacle? You never knew that you'd get to this stage, but do you feel like you've made at the top level? Even though obviously there's more to grow in that position once you’re there. What's the ceiling?

Well, I think the ceiling is the ceiling that you put on yourself. I always like to… my dad used to always say to us as kids is to, “Have a go.” Just try. And I'm really proud to say that I had a go and here I am. I'm an Aussie in America, but I'm also a proud American. I've been a naturalized American citizen for 13 years and there's a lot of people in this country and there's a lot of good broadcasters in this country and I'm very fortunate that NBC has chosen me to do things like the Indy 500 and supercross and track and field at the Olympics. I mean, I get to call the 100 meter final at the Olympics. It's unreal! Like I still pinch myself.

I was watching a football game and I think you came on like immediately after on Peacock announcing, I don't remember if it was bobsledding or one of those events and I was just like, “Man, it's just crazy.” Like I wasn't even aware that the events were going on at the moment and then all of a sudden it was like, I was just watching it and you're right in it. And I honestly don't watch that sport naturally, bobsledding, but it just came on next and I was like, “Man, it's just cool to see Leigh calling this,” and like you mentioned perfecting your craft and so many different areas. It’s just really cool to see you excelling in all the different aspects.

Thank you. You know what that was, what you're referring to was the Super Bowl, the last time that NBC had the Super Bowl and it was the Beijing Olympics. And straight after the Super Bowl they came straight to us to do the final run of the women's monobob, which was the first time monobob had ever been in the winter games and it was only for women. So, there was a two-person bobsled but only one female athlete in it. And it went 10 down through one, you know, reverse order, which it always goes for the medal run, and it turned out that team USA got gold and silver in those runs, which were the only two gold and silver medals for the team USA at the sliding center. And because we'd come off the back of the Super Bowl we had 30 million viewers for almost half an hour watching us do women's monobob! So that was pretty cool. That was a huge moment.

If you could tell your 20-year-old-self something, what would you tell him? Like, would you tell them just like you mentioned, have a try at it. Like, “Hey, I'm proud of you and what you're going to do, sit back and take it all in.” What would you tell yourself back?

That's a really good point. Take it all in. I'd say to my 20-year-old self, “Take more pictures.” You're in these amazing moments and not always, well, it's easy now with these things with cell phones, but not always were you in a position to take a photo or something. Or I would have told myself to maybe document things more, to write a book one day just. There's been so many amazing experiences and I think what makes it all is so many amazing people. I've had my incredible family my mum and dad, my dad's no longer around but my mum and dad, my sister and my immediate family now my wife and sons just have been so supportive because I'm away so much. And the people I get to work with, the people I get to sit side by side with. Like when I do track and field, I sit beside Ato Boldon, who won two silver, two bronze in 100/200meter [dash], I sit beside Sanya Richards-Ross, four-time Olympic gold medalist. Here I get to sit beside Ricky Carmichael. When I do IndyCar, I sit beside Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe…I've got to work with some amazing people over the years. And it's the relationships that you build, and I wouldn't do anything any different, Mitch, because it has been, I'm not saying it's been the perfect ride, but it's been just a fantastic ride. And I'm really grateful to everybody, whoever took a chance on me and believed in me. And I feel like I have repaid them for that faith and I'm going to continue to as well.