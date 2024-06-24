Johnny Girroir Wins Fourth Overall of GNCC Season at Snowshoe Mountain Resort

The Snowshoe, West Virginia, round of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series continues to deliver great racing and quite a busy—and fun—weekend for everyone at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort. This race features a narrow start on a main road up in the heart of the resort before riders drop down and navigate the rocky West Virginia hills. And the difficult conditions provided fans with great action all weekend long.

During Sunday’s PM pro race, it was Steward Baylor and Jordan Ashburn out front early as the green flag waved. Eventually, championship leader Johnny Girroir and Grant Baylor (from the second row) would join the battle as well. At one point, Grant Baylor was leading the overall both with the time adjustment and by physically leading the race! Girroir and Grant Baylor would battle until Girroir made a pass for the physical lead—with the #314 still in the time adjustment overall lead—so Girroir had to put his head down and gain at least ten seconds on his competitor. Girroir dropped the hammer and ripped up to and through the finish line with hopes of making up the time difference for the overall win. And Girroir got it done!

Only a few minutes from the finish line, Grant Baylor lost some time in a turn when he got caught in hay bale after coming in hot down a 90-degree left hand turn after a hill. The report was that he lost his rear brake, causing the extra speed down the hill and into the bales (and he confirmed this after the race). Exhausted, the two competitors high-fived after they crossed the finish line. After the timing situation was finalized, it was official: Girroir made up the necessary time from the adjusted start in order to claim the overall win. Grant Baylor was second, and Stu Baylor rounded out the overall podium.

It was a big win for Girroir, who just last week re-upped his deal with KTM for next season, as the #969 machine now has a 43-point gap over Stu Baylor as the series heads into its regularly scheduled summer break. Girroir has over a whole race-worth of points worth of breathing room for if something were to happen when the series resumes the last weekend in August.

“That was gnarly,” Girroir said on the RacerTV broadcast moments later. “I’m tired.”

"It came down to within seconds and that was a good race!” he said in a KTM post-race release. “With two and a half laps to go, Grant [Baylor] came by me and I knew I had to get going, then he made a couple of mistakes and I was able to sneak back by – that was gnarly! It was fast and technical today, took a lot of physical energy with the higher speeds in the dry conditions. I hit the ground once, but other than that, it was a solid race for me."