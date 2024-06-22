Race Old Dirt Bikes on a Golf Course? Classic MX Vintage Race June 23 in Oregon

If you like old dirt bikes you will love the Golf Course Classic which includes motocross, observed trials and cross-country races.

Fill out the Golf Course Classic Post Vintage Entry Form

Post-Vintage, non-AHRMA MX Entry Form

You do NOT have to join AHRMA to enter these, post-vintage classes for bikes newer than 1974. This is NOT the AHRMA entry form for bikes 1974-older. Online registration closes at 10pm on Saturday, June 22. You will be able to register onsite at the race on Sunday, June 23 from 8am to 10am, ($10 more, cash or checks only). Your first class entry is $45. If you enter additional classes, they are $30 each.

Sign up now!