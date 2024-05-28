2024 ISDE U.S. Teams Announced

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

American Motorcyclist Association Announces 2024 ISDE U.S. Teams

Thirty-one total riders to represent the United States at the 2024 FIM International Six Days Enduro

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association is thrilled to announce the 10 Trophy and 21 Club Team riders who will represent the United States at the 98th FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), which takes place Oct. 14-19 in Galicia, Spain.

The 10 Trophy riders will make up the U.S. World Trophy, Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy teams. Each participating country is allowed four riders on its World Trophy team, three riders 23 or younger on its Junior Trophy team, and three female riders on its Women’s Trophy team.

The United States hopes to build off a strong showing in 2023, in which its World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy teams brought home first-place finishes. The U.S. Junior World Trophy team earned a second-place finish, while U.S. Club Team XC Gear finished first among club teams.

“We are coming off a stellar result from last year and our team is striving to repeat the success again this year," KTM Director of Offroad Racing, and ISDE Team Manager, Antti Kallonen said. "Once again I’m pleased we are able to bring the best riders to the race and they all have the same, one and only goal in mind,” “These riders should excel very well in the conditions we see in Spain this October. It was 8 years ago when USA won their first World Trophy title in Spain, so we have a good feeling heading in to this year’s event.”

Looking to defend their 2023 title, the 2024 U.S. World Trophy Team includes Dante Oliveira (KTM), Johnny Girroir (KTM), Craig Delong (Husqvarna) and Josh Toth (GAS GAS).

“All four World Trophy riders Dante, Johnny, Craig and Josh are eager and willing to put forth the effort it takes to win together,” Kallonen said.

Also seeking a second-straight title, the 2024 U.S. Women’s Trophy Team is running it back with its trio of Brandy Richards (KTM), Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco).

“It is my pleasure to welcome back the same Women’s team as it has been the last two years,” Kallonen said. “These women have proved they are the fastest in the world, but we won’t let our guard down and will focus on the preparation and the race ahead just like every year.”

After last year’s second-place finish, the 2024 U.S. Junior Trophy Team — which consists of Mateo Oliveira (KTM), Grant Davis (KTM) and Jason Tino (Husqvarna) — looks for continued growth in Spain.

“Our Junior team is getting stronger and stronger each year,” Kallonen said. “We now have good talent coming through the pipeline and I’m extra focused on this team to fight for the championship this year. Mateo and Grant had great success last year and I’m looking forward to our newcomer Jason to join them for the success.”

The AMA’s two three-day qualifiers resulted in the qualification of 21 riders to U.S.-represented club teams:

Team GTBN:

Team Hough Legacy Racing:

Tyler Vore (Rieju)

Trevor Maley (KTM)

Tanner Whipple (KTM)

Team XC Gear:

Copper Jones (KTM)

Cole Whitmer (Gas Gas)

Hunter Smith (KTM)

Team Elizabeth Scott Community:

Alex Dorsey (KTM)

Lane Lorenzo (KTM)

Ryder Thomaselli (Husqvarna)

Team US Sprint Enduro:

Zachary Toth (KTM)

Anson Maloney (KTM)

Anthony Ferrante (KTM)

Team Missouri Mudders:

Huck Jenkins (Yamaha)

Eric Forsberg (KTM)

Eric Stevenson (Gas Gas)

Team Eric Cleveland Memorial (Women’s Club Team):

Ava Silvestri (Gas Gas)

Olivia Pugh (KTM)

Jocleyn Barnes (Husqvarna)

All club team riders have started raising money to support their efforts to attend the 2024 ISDE in Spain. To help support these riders, check in with everyone to discover how you can help them represent the United States in Spain this October.

The AMA’s ISDE effort would be impossible without the support of the ISDE Advisory Committee, which includes Michael Jolly, Antti Kallonen, Robert Pearce, Jay and Jarred Hall, AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Jeff Fredette, Eric Fredette, Dave Chamberlain, and Asa Abel, and the team’s sponsors. Sponsors include KTM, FMF, Trail Jesters, Bonanza Plumbing, Motion Pro,Spectro, Rabaconda, and Arai Helmets.

After ten years of supporting Team USA Rabaconda has made a limited-edition tire charger with the proceeds from sales going toward the team efforts. For more information, visit https://us.rabaconda.com/collections/tire-changers/products/isde-limited-edition-dirt-bike-tire-changer.

Also in its tenth year is the ISDE Trophy Team Golf Tournament. If you wish to attend or donate, more information can be found at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/isdeusgolftournament.

To learn more about the U.S. ISDE team, visit https://americanmotorcyclist.com/racing/off-road/isde-international-six-days-enduro/.

Those planning to travel and stay with the U.S. team can register at https://form.jotform.com/amatech/2024-ama-isde-registration. The deadline for registration is July 10.

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.