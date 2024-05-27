Gavin Towers Joins VRT Yamaha Official Team for Remainder of EMX250 Championship

The following press release is from Yamaha Motor Europe:

Gavin Towers Joins VRT Yamaha Official EMX250

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to welcome American Gavin Towers to the VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team as a replacement for Janis Reisulis, who is side lined due to injury.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, USA, Towers is best known for his performances in the AMA Supercross 250SX futures class in which he has celebrated six phenomenal podium finishes. With the support of Yamaha Motor USA, Star Racing and Monster Energy, Towers has gained an opportunity to test his skills against the best motocross riders in the world.

Having signed a deal to campaign a GYTR-kitted YZ250F in the remainder of the EMX250 Championship, Towers will make his EMX250 debut at the fifth round of the series in Teutschenthal, Germany, on June 1-2.

Gavin Towers, VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 Rider:

“I'm so happy for this opportunity. I've always wanted to come and try out racing in Europe, and when the opportunity came about I had to jump at it. Some close people in my corner helped me get this together and I couldn't be happier about it. It means a lot to me to come over here and have these amazing people help me out. My expectations are to go out and learn as much as I can. It's going to be quite an adjustment but I'm ready for it!”

Thorsten Lentink, Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Specialist: