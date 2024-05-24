Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Kyle Chisholm
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Injury (for some) and Opportunity (for Masterpool) in Pro Motocross

May 24, 2024 6:40pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks around Fox Raceway in California to preview the opening Pro Motocross round for 2024. Crashes on yesterday's press day and during motocross testing season have claimed some riders, but it's led to opportunity for others, like the potential for Ty Masterpool to ride for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki in the 250 class due to injuries to Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo. We're awaiting news on Christian Craig who was involved in a press day crash, which has already claimed Garrett Marchbanks.

The Weege Show is presented by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R. Look for all-new 2025 models coming soon, and we've got Lars Lindstrom here on the show to talk about it. Go to https://powersports.honda.com/

Read Now
