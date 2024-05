We now officially know that Haiden Deegan won the 250 class. And we already knew that Jett Lawrence won the 450 division. Jason Weigandt walks and talks from the pits at the 2024 Honda Fox Raceway National, the opening round of the Pro Motocross Championship. All brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves. Plusher, better bottoming resistance and more traction made and engineered in the USA!