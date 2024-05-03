Hampshire, when asked about the turnaround in Nashville, simply explained it was just his night.

“I was the fastest guy all day, no matter what happened behind me,” Hampshire answered when asked about his night in Nashville. “I’ve had my bad races, I had a couple early on, it happens. It just so happened that it happened to Levi on a night when I was on. The swing in points was massive, and that just goes to show you how fast it can change. Now I’m here in Denver and the goal is the same—I need to win.”

Kitchen shares the same sentiment on winning, and says his incident in Nashville hasn’t changed anything, other than the points, of course.

“Nashville was just one of those things. Stuff happens,” Kitchen explained. “Look at the races before, I just need to come in with that same confidence. I felt like I was that guy then, and I feel like I’m that guy now. I just need to put my head down and get up front. That’s it. Not having the points buffer doesn’t matter. It didn’t change how I rode when I had it, and it doesn’t now. I’m just going to go out there, do my laps, and do my best to win. I just want to win. The bike is ripping up here at elevation and I’m confident.”