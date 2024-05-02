The 16th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Denver, Colorado. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.
450SX
Benny Bloss – Arm, Collarbone | Out
Beta announced on Thursday afternoon that a practice crash left Bloss with a fracture to his arm and collarbone. He will be out for the final two rounds of supercross.
Christian Craig – Elbow | Out
Craig is preparing for AMA Pro Motocross Championship after ending his supercross season early to a nagging elbow injury.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow went out at Anaheim 1 with an ankle injury and hasn’t raced since. He’s out for the final two.
Ken Roczen – Leg, Foot | Out
Roczen went down in Nashville due to a shock malfunction and broke his tib plateau, foot, and toe. He’ll miss the rest of supercross.
John Short – Banged Up | In
Short, who’s been out since crashing big in Indianapolis, will make his return to racing this weekend in Denver.
Aaron Tanti – Thumb | TBD
Tanti has missed multiple races with a thumb injury. Several races ago we were told there was a chance he might be back for Denver, but at time of posting we hadn’t received official confirmation on his status for Denver.
250SX West Region
Derek Kelley – Arm | Out
Kelley hasn’t raced supercross this season due to a broken arm sustained before the season. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.
Levi Kitchen – Banged Up | In
Kitchen had a big crash in Nashville and went to the hospital afterward as a precaution. He’s in for Denver.
Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb | Out
Marchbanks broke his thumb in a crash in Nashville and is out for the rest of supercross.
Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | Out
Mosiman was landed on in St. Louis. He’s okay, but the team has opted to sit him out for the remainder of supercross in an effort to be 100 percent ready for motocross.
Luke Neese – Pelvis | Out
Neese crashed while practicing recently and broke his pelvis. He won’t be returning for any supercross.
Max Vohland – Hip | Out
Vohland is out with a dislocated hip suffered early this year while practicing. Initially he was expected back sooner, but his recovery has proved difficult.
Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out
Walsh is out for the season with a leg injury.
250SX East Region
The 250SX East Region resumes May 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Guillem Farres – Femur
Farres is out for the remainder of supercross with a broken femur.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula
Forkner is recovering after a bad crash in Arlington, in which he broke his L3 and L4 and scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm
Harriman had a big one in Daytona, in which he broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.
Derek Leatherman – Leg
Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm
Lopes is out for supercross and working on overcoming a difficult recovery from arm pump surgery.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion
Martin is out for supercross due to a concussion sustained in Detroit. He initially came back to racing, only to learn he wasn’t ready yet.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder
McAdoo broke his scapula and sustained a partial tear in one of his shoulder muscles in Nashville. He’ll sit the remainder of the supercross season out but hopes to return for Pro Motocross.
Cullin Park – Wrist
Park will return to racing for Pro motocross following a wrist dislocation in Detroit.
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder
Reynolds will miss the rest of supercross after having surgery to repair an injured shoulder.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist
Schwartz will not return for any supercross races this season due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand.