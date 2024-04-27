Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Welcome to Lincoln Financial Field as we anticipate an action-packed supercross event all day long. We could see an afternoon shower around the time of the night show as we expect a cloudy day with a high of about 61° Fahrenheit.
After a wild East/West Showdown last weekend in Tennessee, we are back with just the 250SX East Region racing today joining the 450SX Class. Cameron McAdoo’s 22nd place—and zero points—saw the red plates switch hands over to Tom Vialle, who has a 13-point lead over Haiden Deegan. Now, McAdoo’s supercross season is officially over due to a shoulder injury. Huge blow to McAdoo, his family, and the whole Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion Vialle is back in the driver’s seat of this championship as Deegan needs to gain some points on the #16 if he wants a shot at this title. After today, only the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown at the season finale remains.
Seth Hammaker is returning to racing for his home race, which he is super excited about. Five-time AMA Arenacross Champion Kyle Peters is racing the 250SX Class today on a #408 Honda CRF250R. Keep an eye out for the Phoenix Racing Honda rider.
The 15th round of the 450SX championship welcomes Jett Lawrence as the sole points leader entering the day. Cooper Webb sits five points back in a pivotal round here today. Will the #18 open up more of a gap or will the #2 close in on the 450SX rookie? Eli Tomac was ripping yesterday during press day as the #3 looks to close out this supercross season on a strong note. Chase Sexton did not ride press day yesterday but the #1 is in for today’s racing. Also in for today’s racing is Dylan Ferrandis, who is making his return to the starting gates for the first time since the Birmingham SX round on Mach 9.
Unfortunately, Ken Roczen is sidelined for the rest of the supercross season due to injuries from his hard crash in the whoops last week in Tennessee.
For more injury updates, read our full Philadelphia SX injury report.
And note, the 450SX Class goes first in qualifying, the heat races, and the LCQ, but the 250SX main event will race first before the 450SX main event. This schedule mimics the same program we saw at the Detroit Supercross in February.
Today's night show program starts early—with opening ceremonies taking place at 2:30 p.m. Eastern and the heat races kicking off at 3 p.m. Eastern, and it will be broadcasted live on both NBC and Peacock. View the full broadcast schedule below.
Free Practice
450SX
Jett Lawrence topped the 450SX group A free practice session with a 53.948.
250SX
Haiden Deegan topped the 250SX free practice session with a 54.999.
First Qualifying Sessions
450SX
Addison Emory with a big slam into the wall in the first 450SX group C qualifying session. He hit a flagger, who got up quickly and seemed unfazed. Emory was helped to his feet by the Alpinestars medical crew then carted off the track. TJ Albright topped the 450SX group C first session with a 56.860 as Devin Simonson topped the 450SX group B session with a 55.419.
Justin Hill led the 450SX group A field around on the track, but it was Jett Lawrence and Justin Cooper battling for the top time. Lawrence eventually topped the qualifying session with a 52.307. Eli Tomac (52.669), Justin Cooper (52.776), Cooper Webb (52.802), and Benny Bloss (52.926) round out the top five.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|TJ Albright
|10:58.237
|--
|56.860
|Mt Marion, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Carter Stephenson
|10:34.857
|+1.183
|58.043
|Rolla, MO
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Ronnie Stewart
|10:53.296
|+1.517
|58.377
|Easton, PA
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Alexander Nagy
|11:04.689
|+1.983
|58.843
|Richmond, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Austin Cozadd
|10:16.203
|+2.202
|59.062
|Attalla, AL
|Kawasaki KX450
|1
|Devin Simonson
|10:22.495
|--
|55.419
|Laurinburg, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Anthony Rodriguez
|10:46.539
|+0.063
|55.482
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Tristan Lane
|10:53.816
|+0.633
|56.052
|Deland, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Anthony Bourdon
|10:17.074
|+0.678
|56.097
|Hossegor, France
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Kevin Moranz
|11:00.165
|+0.699
|56.118
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|10:09.541
|--
|52.307
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|10:47.376
|+0.362
|52.669
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|10:11.586
|+0.469
|52.776
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Cooper Webb
|10:44.385
|+0.495
|52.802
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Benny Bloss
|10:13.422
|+0.619
|52.926
|Oak Grove, MO
|Beta 450 RX
250SX
Haiden Deegan was leading the 250SX group A qualifying session both on track and on the results page with a 54.356. Deegan was leading Pierce Brown, Nick Romano, Max Anstie, Jalek Swoll, and Daxton Bennick as championship leader Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker, and Chance Hymas were the final three riders to get going. Vialle sat fifth with a 55.366. Vialle topped the 250SX group A first qualifying session with a 54.242. Hammaker moved into P2 on the final lap of the session, finishing with a 54.337. Deegan (54.356), Anstie (54.625), and Bennick (54.794) rounded out the top five.
|1
|Tom Vialle
|10:22.306
|--
|54.242
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|
Seth Hammaker
|10:20.635
|+0.095
|54.337
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|10:04.784
|+0.114
|54.356
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Max Anstie
|10:15.243
|+0.383
|54.625
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|10:38.522
|+0.552
|54.794
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
|Kyle Peters
|10:36.245
|--
|56.540
|Greensboro, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jorgen Talviku
|10:13.601
|+1.110
|57.650
|Estonia
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Logan Leitzel
|11:05.167
|+1.530
|58.070
|Dillsburg, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Bryton Carroll
|10:41.386
|+1.734
|58.274
|Vineland, NJ
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Vincent Luhovey
|10:39.524
|+1.931
|58.471
|Greensburg, PA
|Honda CRF250R
|1
|Gage Stine
|10:54.533
|--
|59.063
|Woodsboro, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Ricci Randanella
|10:49.203
|+0.578
|59.641
|Marlton, NJ
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cole Bradford
|10:17.015
|+0.612
|59.675
|Tampa, FL
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Nathaniel Mason
|10:43.592
|+2.001
|1:01.064
|Jasper, GA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Christopher Blackmer
|10:59.456
|+2.311
|1:01.374
|Musegon, MI
|Yamaha YZ250F
