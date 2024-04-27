Major Shakeup

Things couldn’t have gotten much crazier, points-wise, in the 250SX Class in Nashville. After coming into Tennessee with the red plate, Cameron McAdoo crashed out of the 250SX East/West Showdown main event almost right away and finished in last place after pulling off early. The damage in the points was huge—he’s now in third place and 16 points back of new leader Tom Vialle. That doesn't matter though, because late this week he announced he'd be out for the remainder of supercross. Who's going to fill the void left by McAdoo? -Hansel

Familiar Ground

Although Vialle isn’t known for being a supercross specialist, he’s gotten much, much better at racing inside stadiums this season. And now, after a wild night in Nashville, he now has a healthy, 13-point lead over Deegan. Vialle is a two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion, so holding a points lead isn’t uncharted territory for him. The question now is, how will he protect that lead? Will he still race for the win in Philadelphia, or will he go into defense mode? -Hansel

Cancel All Plans

Let your mom know you’ll be late to family dinner and cancel your Saturday afternoon golf game, just don’t tell everyone you are canceling to sit on the couch. Supercross is live on NBC this weekend and it's a day race, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern. We are also back to the 450 heat races going first this weekend, so look for the 250 riders to do anything possible to stay out of that LCQ. - Sarah Whitmore