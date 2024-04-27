Major Shakeup
Things couldn’t have gotten much crazier, points-wise, in the 250SX Class in Nashville. After coming into Tennessee with the red plate, Cameron McAdoo crashed out of the 250SX East/West Showdown main event almost right away and finished in last place after pulling off early. The damage in the points was huge—he’s now in third place and 16 points back of new leader Tom Vialle. That doesn't matter though, because late this week he announced he'd be out for the remainder of supercross. Who's going to fill the void left by McAdoo? -Hansel
Familiar Ground
Although Vialle isn’t known for being a supercross specialist, he’s gotten much, much better at racing inside stadiums this season. And now, after a wild night in Nashville, he now has a healthy, 13-point lead over Deegan. Vialle is a two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion, so holding a points lead isn’t uncharted territory for him. The question now is, how will he protect that lead? Will he still race for the win in Philadelphia, or will he go into defense mode? -Hansel
Cancel All Plans
Let your mom know you’ll be late to family dinner and cancel your Saturday afternoon golf game, just don’t tell everyone you are canceling to sit on the couch. Supercross is live on NBC this weekend and it's a day race, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern. We are also back to the 450 heat races going first this weekend, so look for the 250 riders to do anything possible to stay out of that LCQ. - Sarah Whitmore
Temporary Blip
After being Mr. Consistent all season, Pierce Brown finally finished outside of the top five in Nashville. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider had gone 5-5-5-4-4-4 to start the season but ended his streak with an 11th place last Saturday after a mistake in the whoops set him back. But, considering how steady Brown has been up to this point, expect him to take another top five in Philly. -Hansel
Triumph’s Best
You’d never guess Jalek Swoll fractured his L3 and L4 vertebrae in Birmingham by the way he rode in Nashville. Not only did he earn fifth, he did it in a stacked class in the 250SX East/West Showdown! Fifth is also Triumph’s new best ever supercross result. If Swoll keeps this up, he could be setting yet another highwater mark for Triumph in Philadelphia. -Hansel
The Fight Continues
Jett Lawrence took a resounding win last Saturday night in Nashville, and after sharing the red plate with Cooper Webb, he now leads Webb by five points. But, as we’ve seen plenty lately, that number could fluctuate wildly in the upcoming rounds. If Lawrence can get another win, and have Webb finish a few spots back, it’ll make for some welcome breathing room for the Honda HRC rider. If he gives points back to Webb, he’ll be setting himself up for a do-or-die situation. -Hansel
Barcia’s Back?
Justin Barcia, who saw his season end in Nashville last year, was really good in Nissan Stadium this go round. After coming into the season unprepared, Barcia’s results weren’t great, but were steadily improving after the midpoint of the season. His results at the last several races haven’t been stellar, but he seemed to bounce back in Nashville with a fifth. We’ll see if he can put it back in the top-five, or maybe even earn a podium, in Philadelphia. -Hansel
Within Range
Jason Anderson hasn’t been having a banner year. He’s only earned two podiums, and has been outside the top five, and even top ten, in more races than he’d like. However, he’s been better at the last two races, finishing just off the box in fourth. If he can get a good start in Philadelphia, might we see the former champ battle for a podium, or perhaps even a win? -Hansel
In The Shadows
Hunter Lawrence’s rookie 450SX season did not start off well with failing to qualify for Anaheim 1. But since then, he has had a stellar rookie season by anyone’s standards, except when compared to his little brother. Still, he has two heat race wins and one main event podium, will he be able to grab another podium by the end of the season? -Whitmore
Good News
After having multiple bikes stolen out of their showroom a few weeks ago, Phoenix Racing Honda really needs some good news. Well things are looking up with both Dylan Ferrandis, and Kyle Peters returning to action this weekend. Can they both put in good rides and give the team a much-needed morale boost? -Whitmore
Main image by Mitch Kendra