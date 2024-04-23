Ken Roczen has taken to Instagram with an update following his hard crash at the Nashville Supercross over the weekend. When running in second in the 450SX main event, Roczen tripled into the whoop section and began to blitz, but his Suzuki RM-Z450 started spewing a ton of smoke the second he landed. Roczen went for a wild ride through the entire whoops section before crashing hard as it appeared his shock blew up and lost all of its oil. His bike then flipped Ken over the bars, violently. Ken gingerly walked off the track with the help of the Alpinestars medical crew before being helped onto the medic cart and being taken off. He waved to the crowd as they drove through the tunnel. He initially posted the following:

“I thought bull riding d be more fun.

Getting some MRI’s on Monday.

Knee, ankle and toes got all of it.



We are doing some investigation as my shock body only had about 3h on it and we have never seen it malfunction like that. It wasn’t a seal or anything.

The bottom cap/ housing or what ever you want to call it completely exploded.



What a bummer. It was shaping up to be a good battle.

But once again you can’t take a ol German oak out just like that 🦾 we ll be back. I just don’t know when yet lol”

Now, Roczen announced he will miss the final three rounds of supercross due to a broken tibia plateau, foot, and toe. Roczen has one win on the season and six total podiums through 14 rounds and is sixth in the standings at the moment. Below is his full post.