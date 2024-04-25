Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Full Schedule

McAdoo Out for Remainder of Supercross

April 25, 2024 11:20am | by:
Cameron McAdoo's bid for the 250SX East Region Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross is officially over, as the impact of his crashes over the weekend in Nashville will require some time off the motorcycle. That will prevent him from racing this weekend in Philadelphia or the SX finale in Salt Lake City. He does hope to be healed up in time to race Pro Motocross and the SMX World Championship.

“After getting X rays and MRIs this week, I ended up breaking my scapula and a I haver a partial tear of one of the muscles in my shoulder,” McAdoo said on Instagram. “The good news is nothing requires surgery and all of the ligaments in my shoulder are good, that was one of the big concerns for me. As tough of a pill that this is to swallow for me, it was such a good year, too. I was in the points lead and fighting for eace wins. We really enjoyed ourselves and we made  a lot of improvements. I’m excited to race outdoors and race the SMX series. Happy to do more racing this summer.”

McAdoo suffered a crash with Logan Leitzel in qualifying in Nashville, and that resulted in a shoulder injury. He toughed it out in his heat race to make the main but was ultimately unable to finish the race.
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 136
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 123
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 120
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 116
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 105
Full Standings
