Cameron McAdoo's bid for the 250SX East Region Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross is officially over, as the impact of his crashes over the weekend in Nashville will require some time off the motorcycle. That will prevent him from racing this weekend in Philadelphia or the SX finale in Salt Lake City. He does hope to be healed up in time to race Pro Motocross and the SMX World Championship.

“After getting X rays and MRIs this week, I ended up breaking my scapula and a I haver a partial tear of one of the muscles in my shoulder,” McAdoo said on Instagram. “The good news is nothing requires surgery and all of the ligaments in my shoulder are good, that was one of the big concerns for me. As tough of a pill that this is to swallow for me, it was such a good year, too. I was in the points lead and fighting for eace wins. We really enjoyed ourselves and we made a lot of improvements. I’m excited to race outdoors and race the SMX series. Happy to do more racing this summer.”