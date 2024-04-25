Round 15 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Philadelphia, PA. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.
450SX
Christian Craig – Elbow | Out
An elbow injury will keep Craig out for the remainder of supercross, but he is back on the bike and preparing for AMA Pro Motocross.
Dylan Ferrandis – Lungs | In
Ferrandis will make his return to racing in Philadelphia after missing multiple races with a lung infection.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow is out due to an ankle injury sustained at the season opener, although he is back on the bike.
Ken Roczen – Leg, Foot | Out
Roczen crashed in the whoops in Nashville due to a mechanical failure in his rear shock. In the crash he broke his tib plateau, foot, and toe. He’ll miss the rest of supercross.
John Short – Banged Up | Out
Short, who’s been out since crashing big in Indianapolis, will return to racing in Denver.
Aaron Tanti – Thumb | Out
Tanti is out for Philadelphia, but there’s a chance he’ll be back for Denver.
250SX East Region
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres is out for the remainder of supercross with a broken femur.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
Forkner is recovering after a bad crash in Arlington, in which he broke his L3 and L4 and scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.
Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | In
Hammaker missed Nashville after a crash in Foxborough left him with a sore shoulder. He’ll be back for Philadelphia.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out
Harriman had a big one in Daytona, in which he broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. You can help him with his recovery by going to Road2Recovery.
Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out
Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out
Lopes is out for supercross as he looks to overcome a difficult recovery from arm pump surgery.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out
Martin is out for supercross due to a concussion sustained in Detroit. He initially came back to racing, only to learn he wasn’t ready yet.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo broke his scapula and sustained a partial tear in one of his shoulder muscles in Nashville. He’ll sit the remainder of the supercross season out but hopes to return for Pro Motocross.
Cullin Park – Wrist | Out
Park will return to racing for AMA Pro motocross following a wrist dislocation in Detroit.
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out
Reynolds will miss the rest of supercross after having surgery to repair an injured shoulder.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out
Schwartz will not return for any supercross races this season due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand.
Dominique Thury – Head, Neck | In
Thury went down during practice in Foxborough and hurt his neck and head, which caused him to miss Nashville. He’ll be back for Philadelphia.
250SX West Region
250SX West resumes May 4 in Denver, CO.
Derek Kelley – Arm
Kelley broke his arm before the start of supercross and has been out ever since. He’ll be back for AMA Pro Motocross.
Levi Kitchen – Banged Up
Kitchen had a big crash in Nashville. On Instagram he said it “feels like some broken ribs” but at time of posting this hadn’t been confirmed.
Garrett Marchbanks – Thumb
Marchbanks broke his thumb in a crash in Nashville. The team isn’t sure if he’ll be back for Denver quite yet.
Michael Mosiman - Banged Up
Mosiman was landed on in St. Louis and got pretty banged up. Initial reports had him coming back for Nashville, but the team has opted to sit him out for the remainder of supercross in an effort to be 100 percent ready for motocross.
Luke Neese – Pelvis
Neese crashed while practicing recently and broke his pelvis. He won’t be returning for any supercross.
Max Vohland – Hip
Vohland is dislocated his hip early this year and the recovery process has proved difficult. He’s out for supercross this season.
Dylan Walsh – Leg
Walsh is out for the season. He returned to racing in Seattle, but his team later announced he would be sidelined for the rest of the season.