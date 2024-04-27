So, what was your training program like growing up? Pennsylvania, we have winters that are pretty harsh. As you transition into the pros, obviously changed a little bit, but what was your training program like throughout the year as an amateur?

Like as an amateur or, well, when I was growing up riding, I mean, when I was 10, we moved to a house that had like 10 acres and we just had a little turn track. And I would ride there as long as I could throughout the year, then when winter would hit and I would just kind of be sitting around snowboarding, whatever. [Laughs] And then when spring came around and start riding again. And then once I kind of took it more serious as my later years, got on the 250s, got hooked up with team Green and Kawasaki and kind of had to take it more serious, so, I would go down to Florida during the winter, keep up with my riding and stuff. But, yeah, I definitely miss being home in Pennsylvania. It's just, I don't know, it's where I grew up, I've done most of my riding here all my life, so it feels good to be back. I don't know, just something about the air feels a little bit fresher here.

Being from here, are there PA guys who you grew up racing or guys from around here within the state or nearby? Like, is anybody specific you had a rivalry with when you were growing up as an amateur?

As an amateur, me and Logan Leitzel. We grew up really close together. He's from Dillsburg, I'm from like Harrisburg area and that's really close and we…he would always beat me a lot growing up, like, as an amateur, he would smoke me. We would battle and stuff. But, yeah, that was like my main rival, I guess at the amateur races growing up. And, yeah, we would see each other every weekend racing.

Who was one pro rider from Pennsylvania you looked up to when you were an amateur? Someone you saw and thought, “Maybe that could be me someday.

I would have to say it's Lowell Spangler. He was from PA. I can remember this one race, I was at Miles Mountain, and he was there, he was in the A class and he was just smoking everybody and he just did that race for whatever reason. And he was on Team Green at the time, and I was like, “Man, that guy is fast,” and I just wanted to be like him. [Laughs] But, yeah, he's cool.

Main image by Mitch Kendra